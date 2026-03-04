Capitals Re-Sign Ethen Frank

The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Ethen Frank to a two-year, $4 million contract extension, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today. Frank’s contract will carry an average annual value of $2 million.

Frank, 28, has recorded 23 points (11g, 12a) in 52 games this season. The 5’11”, 195-pound forward ranks tied for eighth on the Capitals in goals and fifth in goals per 60 minutes at 5v5 (0.85). Frank’s 11 goals are tied for the seventh most in the NHL among skaters who average fewer than 13:00 of ice time per game. In addition, Frank owns the fastest max skating speed (23.52 mph) among Capitals skaters this season and ranks in the 97th percentile among NHL players in top skating speed, per NHL EDGE. Frank, who grew up in Papillion, Nebraska, recorded a career-high four points (2g, 2a) on Nov. 20 at Montreal and ranks fourth on Washington in multi-goal games this season with three.

Frank appeared in 24 games with the Capitals last season, recording seven points (4g, 3a). Frank made his NHL debut on Jan. 10, 2025 vs. Montreal and registered a point in each of his first three games (2g, 1a), becoming just the sixth player in franchise history to accomplish the feat (Alex Ovechkin: 8 GP in 2005-06; Andre Burakovsky: 4 GP in 2014-15; Milan Novy: 4 GP in 1982-83; Ryan Walter: 4 GP in 1978-79; Jan Bulis: 3 GP in 1997-98). Frank also recorded 28 points (20g, 8a) in 35 games with the Hershey Bears (AHL) in 2024-25 and was selected to the Atlantic Division Roster for the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic for the third straight season.

In 76 career NHL games with the Capitals, Frank has recorded 30 points (15g, 15a).

Frank, a two-time Calder Cup champion, has recorded 127 points (82g, 45a) in 164 career AHL games with Hershey. During the Bears’ 2024 championship run, Frank finished the Calder Cup Playoffs tied for first among all skaters in goals with 10 in 18 games played.

Frank, who went undrafted, was originally signed by Hershey to an AHL contract for the 2022-23 season after completing his collegiate career at Western Michigan University. On March 2, 2023, Frank signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Capitals for the 2023-24 season.