Capitals Acquire David Kampf from the Vancouver Canucks

The Washington Capitals have acquired forward David Kampf from the Vancouver Canucks for a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today.

Kampf, 31, has recorded six points (2g, 4a) in 38 games with Vancouver this season. Kampf appeared in 59 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2024-25 season, where he registered 13 points (5g, 8a). Kampf ranked second among Maple Leafs forwards in shorthanded ice time per game (2:02), while his 51.2 faceoff percentage ranked third among skaters with at least 150 faceoffs taken.

The Chomutov, Czechia native has recorded 149 points (50g, 99a) in 574 career games with Vancouver, Toronto and the Chicago Blackhawks. Kampf has also appeared in 35 career playoff games, registering seven points (4g, 3a).

Kampf scored a career-high 11 goals in 2021-22 with the Maple Leafs and compiled a career-best 27 points (7g, 20a) in 82 games during the 2022-23 season with Toronto.

Internationally, Kampf has represented Czechia at the 2011 U17 Hockey Challenge, the 2013 U18 World Championship, the 2014 and 2015 U20 World Junior Championships, the 2022, 2024 and 2025 World Championships and the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. Kampf appeared in all five of Czechia’s games at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, registering three points (1g, 2a).