Washington Capitals Unveil Cherry Blossom Specialty Jersey and Merchandise ahead of D.C. Cherry Blossom Night Presented by Vanda Pharmaceuticals on March 18

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals unveiled today a Cherry Blossom specialty jersey that will be auctioned off by Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) Foundation after Capitals players wear it during arrivals on D.C. Cherry Blossom Night presented by Vanda Pharmaceuticals on March 18.

The specialty jersey, designed by Washington, D.C.,-based artist Taylor Kampa Olson of TKOPaintings, features the classic Capitol Building logo with blossoms bursting around it to capture the spirit of the District’s unique springtime bloom when the blossoms blanket the city. Earlier today, the National Park Service announced that this year’s peak bloom is expected to take place between March 29 and April 1.

A full team set of the Cherry Blossom specialty jerseys autographed by Capitals players, as well as autographed limited-edition Capitals-branded Cherry Blossom pucks and a painting from TKO of Capitals forward Tom Wilson signed by Wilson, will be auctioned off by MSE Foundation, with proceeds benefiting MSE Foundation. The auction will open at washcaps.com/CherryBlossomAuction on March 18 at noon and run through 3 p.m. on March 27.

TKO also helped design a wide assortment of Capitals-branded Cherry Blossom merchandise, including men’s and women’s apparel, headwear and accessories, that are available at the Team Stores at Capital One Arena and MedStar Capitals Iceplex and online at shopmonumentalsports.com.

TKO specializes in painting everything from abstracts and portraits to large murals and custom jackets. The Capitals have also partnered with TKO the last three seasons on the Cherry Blossom specialty jersey and retail items, as well as other initiatives, including the Capitals Little Free Library, the 2022 custom playoff shield and various jackets and apparel, among other design projects.

Fans who purchase tickets to D.C. Cherry Blossom Night here will receive a Capitals-branded Cherry Blossom tumbler. At the game, all fans can visit section 105 on the concourse to participate in a hands-on art experience led by local artist Lea Craige-Marshall.

As an oversized Capitals puck sculpture serves as a collaborative canvas, fans will be able to contribute their own cherry blossomed-themed illustrations. This unique experience celebrates the fusion of sports and art through a shared creative journey, embodying the spirit and beauty of the cherry blossom season. Following the game, the sculpture will be transported to and displayed at The Wharf’s District Square.

Proceeds from that night’s MSE Foundation 50/50 Raffle will benefit City Blossoms, a Washington, D.C.,-based nonprofit that cultivates the well-being of our communities through creative programming in kid-driven gardens. Fans can participate in MSE Foundation 50/50 Raffles at all Capitals home games by purchasing tickets in-arena or online at Monumental5050.com.

Ahead of D.C. Cherry Blossom Night, the Capitals and MSE Foundation will host a Marion Street Intergenerational Garden spring makeover presented by Vanda Pharmaceuticals in partnership with City Blossoms on March 11. That afternoon, volunteers from MSE and Vanda Pharmaceuticals will plant vegetables and flowers at the Marion Street Intergenerational Garden. MSE Foundation will also present City Blossoms with a check for $10,000.

On April 2 from 7-8:30 p.m., the Capitals will host a Puck & Paint event at District E. Led by Sip & Paint DC, attendees will participate in a guided paint experience with a cherry blossom motif while watching the Capitals take on the New Jersey Devils. Attendees will take home their creations, as well as a limited-edition Capitals-branded cherry blossom puck. Event tickets are available here for $45 while supplies last.