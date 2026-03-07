Caps Clash with Bruins in Boston

March 6 vs. Boston Bruins at TD Garden

Time: 12:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

Radio: 106.7 THE FAN/Caps Radio Network

Washington Capitals (31-25-7)

Boston Bruins (34-21-5)

Way back on Oct. 8, the Caps opened the 2025-26 season at home against the Boston Bruins, and they did so with high hopes. They were coming off a 111-point season in ’24-25, their best 82-game season since winning the franchise’s third Presidents’ Trophy in 2016-17.

As they prepare to make their only trip to Boston this season and get set to face the Bruins for the first time since that opening night tilt, the Caps are at a crossroads. They’ve got 19 games remaining, and they’re hanging in the Stanley Cup playoff chase in the Eastern Conference, trailing by four points.

But in the hours leading up to Friday’s 3 pm NHL trade deadline, the Caps moved longtime franchise defenseman John Carlson – who had been with the Washington organization for essentially half of his life at age 36 – and center Nic Dowd, who was in his eighth season as a Capital.

Later on Friday, the Caps made a pair of deals to bring players to DC, ostensibly to replace Carlson and Dowd on the roster. First, the Caps shipped a fourth-round pick (obtained from Vegas at the deadline two years ago in exchange for forward Anthony Mantha) to San Jose for veteran defenseman Timothy Liljegren. Closer to the 3 pm deadline, the Caps sent a sixth-round choice in the 2026 NHL Draft to Vancouver for center David Kampf.

The news about the Dowd deal – to Vegas – broke on Thursday morning ahead of an optional practice. By Friday morning’s practice, Carlson was on his way to Anaheim to join the Ducks. After Friday’s session ended, Carbery addressed the squad, hours before their flight to Boston for Saturday’s big tilt.

“I just talked to them,” says Carbery. “And there was nothing more I could say. I just told them what John meant to this organization, and told them what they already knew, that we’re losing a family member, a guy that has been more than just what he does on the ice. He is their brother, and we’re losing him today; he is going to a different organization.

“But I’m also trying to reflect on we got to be a part of one of the greatest defensemen in the history of the game to ever lace them up. I got to coach him, and you guys got to play on the same ice sheet as him. And for my money – without a doubt – he is the best defenseman ever to play for this organization. But I don’t see how you don’t put him in the Hockey Hall of Fame as well. So, it’s pretty cool when you think about that; we got to experience that together. It’s a sad day, but we’ll regroup and we’ll get ready for Boston.”

Moving out two longtime stalwart players for a quartet of draft picks and a minor league goaltender certainly won’t make it any easier for Washington to make up that ground to make a late charge for the playoffs.

“Keep fighting,” says Caps captain Alex Ovechkin of his team’s mindset. “We’re still right there, we are still able to win games and make the playoffs. We just have to fight and play the games, be a pro.”

“It’s obviously tough when you lose pieces at this time of year,” says Caps defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk, speaking before the Carlson deal was consummated. “And it makes it even tougher that we didn’t put ourselves in a great spot where it kind of leaves things in the air like, ‘What do you do?’ That’s obviously on us to play better.

“And then you have a guy like Nic Dowd, and what he brings to the table is hugely important at playoff time. He takes big draws, he’s hard to play against, and a lot of the stuff he does, you can’t measure it with statistics. If a puck does into the corner, who do you think is coming out with it? I’d take my chances with him going in there against a lot of guys in the League.”

“Anytime you’re in the position that we’re in – kind of on the fence of the playoffs – there is always the risk of guys moving out,” says Washington winger Brandon Duhaime, who also spoke before the Carlson deal. “It’s part of the business, and we’ve put ourselves into that situation. So, it’s unfortunate.”

Although they enter Saturday’s game with consecutive losses in their previous two contests, the Capitals have won six of their last nine games (6-3-0) overall.

“We’re focused on Saturday,” says Duhaime. “As much as you can sit here and dwell on the situation and where we’re at, we’re still in the playoff hunt. And everyone is focused on Saturday and being able to contribute and win a game then.”

“It's still our biggest game of the year,” says Strome. “And we've been in this position before, everyone that's played for Carbs before, obviously, two years ago, when a similar situation happened. And we kind of found our stride a little later in the season. So, you never know what can happen. Lots can change. We are just going to keep our heads down and keep working.”

In their first season with Marco Sturm behind the bench, the Bruins have been one of the NHL’s most surprising teams. Most figured this would be a rebuilding season for the B’s, but despite losing six straight – all in regulation – in October and dropping six straight again in December, the Bruins occupy the second wild card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Boston holds two games in hand on Washington.