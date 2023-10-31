The Ovechkin Effect

Born in Colorado, Limoges grew up as a fan of the Colorado Avalanche before moving to Texas, and eventually, to Winchester, Va.

“My dad played all his life,” says Limoges. “He was born in Montreal and raised in the Canadian winters up there. He played professionally in Germany in one of the second or third leagues. I started skating after his men’s league games out in Colorado, and then in Texas I started playing on a team and stuff. And then when I came to Virginia, it just took off from there.

“I followed the Avs, and they won a Cup while I was there. And then when I went to Texas, they won a Cup and I left school to go to the parade, which was a highlight. It was awesome, sitting on my dad’s shoulders. But it’s weird. As soon as I moved here, I became a Caps fan right away. I still follow sports from back there, and from here, too. But the Caps became my go-to team and still are.”

Winchester is further from the District than Vienna, Herndon, Ashburn or any of the other homes of local pro players, so Limoges’ road to the pros may have been a bit more arduous. He went to play for ex-NHL forward Bill Muckalt’s Tri-City Storm squad in the USHL in 2015-16, just after his 18th birthday. Following two seasons in that circuit, he starred at Penn State for four seasons, posting nearly a point per game with the Nittany Lions.

“I think it was harder for me, being out in Winchester and being so far away from rinks,” says Limoges. “It wasn’t a hockey crazy area, and I had to travel a lot. But now, it seems like so many rinks are popping up, and there are more organizations and options for kids around here nowadays. It’s cool to see what the Caps have done in local communities and just how they’ve grown the game. I think in Virginia now, hockey is on the map. You’re starting to see kids get drafted and going to Division I [schools] and all that stuff. So it has really come a long way since I was young.”

Upon finishing school at Penn State, Limoges moved directly to the AHL, a big jump for an undrafted player. But upon signing with AHL San Diego in 2020-21, Limoges hit the ground running as a pro. He racked up 11 goals and 21 points in just 23 games in his first half season in the AHL, and he has authored successive 20-goal seasons in the circuit since.

“Honestly, it was one of those things where everything lined up,” recalls Limoges. “Everything happens for a reason. It was a very frustrating year with COVID and all the hoops that we had to jump through with the NCAA, the Big Ten and Penn State. We didn’t play too much in college [that ’20-21 season]; it was only an in conference schedule. And we lost a month there because the team got COVID, unfortunately right before the playoffs, and it was hard to come back after that. We had one weekend of games and then playoffs right after that.

“I came back hungry and I found my legs. And luckily, the AHL started late. When I got there, there was a taxi squad [in the NHL] and the top guys were up [in Anaheim]. I remember getting a call – and back then you had to quarantine for a couple of days before you got to the rink – and they said, ‘Hey, you can come and practice today. And, by the way, you’re playing tomorrow.’

“It was good to be thrown in there; I didn’t have a lot of time to think about it and get anxious. And the top guys were up [in the NHL], so there was opportunity and room. I had five games before they came back down, and I did really well. And when they came back down, I kept doing well. I’ve always heard that in the pros, if you get your opportunity, you need to run with it because most of the time – especially for [undrafted] free agents, they don’t happen twice. That launched my professional career, and I’ve tried not to look back.”

As he has moved from the USHL to NCAA to the AHL, Limoges has found that his unusual “hometown” of Winchester raises some eyebrows.

“It was definitely a conversation starter out there,” he says. “You’ve got those hockey hotbeds, and being from Virginia, I was probably the only guy they’d ever met or played with from Virginia at that time. It was cool to kind of tell them the story of hockey in Virginia, and it was an experience, but now you’re seeing people from everywhere [playing the game]. It’s been being not just another number in the Michigan, Minnesota and Boston areas. It’s been fun being in my own little category.”

