Monumental Sports Network Unveils 2025-26 Washington Capitals Local TV & Radio Schedule

Monumental Sports Network (MNMT) announced today that a total of 76 Washington Capitals games will air on the independent media platform during the 2025-26 NHL season, including 70 regular season matchups and six preseason tilts.

The first game available on MNMT will be the team’s preseason contest on Sunday, September 21 against the Boston Bruins at 5:00 PM. Notably, the network will also have extensive gameday coverage as the Capitals take the ice in Hershey to battle the Philadelphia Flyers in preseason action on Thursday, September 25 at 7:00 PM as part of the Capitals and Hershey Bears’ celebration of the 20th anniversary of their longstanding affiliation. MNMT’s Hershey coverage will include a special Caps Rink Report stream at 5:00 PM on the Monumental+ app, extended pre- and postgame shows on site at GIANT Center, and special guest appearances.

MNMT’s regular season Capitals coverage will begin during the leadup to the Capitals season opener on October 8, as MNMT will have live coverage of the pregame Rock the Red Carpet event presented by Lexus featuring player interviews and analysis from 5:00 to 7:30 PM ahead of the game vs. Boston. The first regular season Capitals game on MNMT is scheduled for Saturday, October 11 as the Capitals take on the New York Islanders at 7:00 PM, a game that will feature Alex Ovechkin’s return to UBS Arena, where he famously broke Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record in April.

Last month, the NHL announced that the Capitals will have 18 nationally televised games during the upcoming season – four of which will also be broadcasted on MNMT in the D.C. area and two where the national broadcast will be blacked out locally:

Tuesday, Oct. 14 – Tampa Bay @ Washington (MNMT, ESPN)

Wednesday, Nov. 5 – St. Louis @ Washington (MNMT, TNT)

Monday, Jan. 19 – Washington @ Colorado (MNMT, TNT)

Wednesday, March 11 – Washington @ Philadelphia (exclusively on MNMT locally)

Sunday, April 12 – Pittsburgh @ Washington (MNMT, TNT)

Tuesday, April 14 – Washington @ Columbus (exclusively on MNMT locally)

“We're thrilled to deliver another action-packed season of Capitals hockey to fans across the DMV region," said Zach Leonsis, President of Media & New Enterprises at Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE). "From exclusive behind-the-scenes content to game broadcasts and pre/postgame analysis, our comprehensive coverage will bring fans closer than ever to the team. With our dynamic on-air group—featuring veteran voices and new fan-favorite additions—paired with expanded programming and innovative viewing experiences, this season promises to be the most immersive yet on Monumental Sports Network."

The Capitals broadcast booth during the 2025-26 season will feature Emmy Award-winning play-by-play announcer Joe Beninati and game analyst Craig Laughlin – the longest tenured broadcasting duo in the NHL. The fan-favorite duo, who are entering their 29th consecutive season together, will be joined by rinkside reporter Al Koken, who will continue to provide exclusive in-game interviews and updates for all Capitals games on MNMT.

MNMT will surround Capitals games with live gameday programs Capitals Pregame Live and Capitals Postgame Live. Both programs will be broadcast live from MNMT’s state-of-the-art studios and will provide news, analysis, and commentary for a half hour before and one hour after games. The shows will feature award-winning host Alexa Landestoy and analyst Alan May, with Beninati, Laughlin, and Koken contributing to coverage. Bruce Boudreau, Brent Johnson, Devante Smith-Pelly, Karl Alzner, and Tarik El-Bashir will make regular appearances on the pregame and postgame programs throughout the season. New this season, former Capitals forward and Stanley Cup champion T.J. Oshie will also make select appearances on Capitals shoulder programming and MNMT original shows, after announcing his retirement from the NHL in June.

MNMT’s 2025-26 Capitals coverage will include comprehensive gameday programs, original programming featuring Capitals players, coaches, and staff, and robust multiplatform content covering top storylines throughout the season. Fans can expect a plethora of in-depth coverage and docuseries content of the team’s season, and robust Capitals content via MNMT’s original programming, including Hometown with Rachel Nichols, Caps Red Line, and Caps Rink Report.

Live Capitals games on MNMT will be available to local fans both on linear tv and via streaming platforms within the network's coverage area, stretching from Richmond to Delaware. Capitals fans can watch the games through their TV provider, on monumentalplus.com, or by downloading the state-of-the-art Monumental+ app on iOS, Amazon Prime Video, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku, Samsung, X1, and Xfinity Xumo and using an eligible TV Everywhere log-in.

Fans who watch Capitals games on Xfinity should note that as a result of recent contract negotiations, Xfinity is moving MNMT exclusively to its ‘Ultimate TV’ package starting September 15. While this change will impact some customers, many Xfinity subscribers in the D.C. area already have the ‘Ultimate TV’ package and will continue to have uninterrupted access to Monumental Sports Network. However, to ensure all fans continue to have access, Monumental Sports Network secured a discount for viewers who are interested in the ‘Ultimate TV’ package. Through November 14, any fan who subscribes to the "Ultimate TV" package will receive $10 off per month for the first six months of their subscription.

Fans without a TV provider who are interested in watching live Capitals, Wizards, and other local games during the 2025-26 season can purchase an annual or monthly direct-to-consumer subscription at monumentalplus.com or download the Monumental+ app and subscribe through App Stores.

The Capitals Radio Network will provide live audio of every game this season. 106.7 The Fan, one of the region’s strongest radio signals, will again serve as the flagship station, with WFED 1500 AM and capsradio.com, continuing as AM and online homes of the Capitals Radio Network, respectively. The Capitals Radio Network includes 14 different stations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, from Pennsylvania to North Carolina. Play-by-play announcer John Walton will return for his 15th season calling the action, while former Capital Ken Sabourin enters his 23rdseason as analyst.

Capitals Radio Network coverage will include 15 minutes of pregame and 30 minutes of postgame coverage, highlighted by player interviews and live audio of head coach Spencer Carbery’s postgame press conference. The pregame and postgame shows will be hosted by Katie Florio.

About Monumental Sports Network

Monumental Sports Network is wholly owned and operated by Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE). The network holds exclusive local television media rights for the NHL’s Washington Capitals, NBA’s Washington Wizards and WNBA’s Washington Mystics games. MNMT is also the TV and digital home to the NBA G League’s Capital City Go-Go and the NBA 2K League’s Wizards District Gaming as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes content and original sports and entertainment programming. The network also boasts the most comprehensive regional high school and collegiate sports programming in the greater Washington D.C. metro area. For more, visit: www.monumentalsportsnetwork.com.