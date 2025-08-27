Washington Capitals 2025-26 National TV Broadcast Schedule

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals will have 18 nationally televised games during the 2025-26 season, the National Hockey League announced today. The broadcast schedule includes eight games on TNT, four games on ESPN and three games on ABC. In addition, three of Washington’s games will air exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu.

The Capitals’ season opener against the Boston Bruins on Oct. 8 at Capital One Arena will air on TNT, while ESPN will broadcast Washington’s second home contest of the season on Oct. 14 versus the Tampa Bay Lightning. Six of Washington’s final seven regular-season games will be televised nationally on either ABC, ESPN or TNT.

In addition to the broadcast schedule the Capitals announced four time changes from the original schedule: Nov. 6 at the Pittsburgh Penguins (from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.), Dec. 23 vs. the New York Rangers (from 6:30 p.m. to 7p.m.), Jan. 29 at the Detroit Red Wings (from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.) and April 2 at the New Jersey Devils (from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.).