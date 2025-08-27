Washington Capitals 2025-26 National TV Broadcast Schedule

Capitals will have 18 nationally televised games

By Washington Capitals
WashingtonCaps.com

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals will have 18 nationally televised games during the 2025-26 season, the National Hockey League announced today. The broadcast schedule includes eight games on TNT, four games on ESPN and three games on ABC. In addition, three of Washington’s games will air exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu.

The Capitals’ season opener against the Boston Bruins on Oct. 8 at Capital One Arena will air on TNT, while ESPN will broadcast Washington’s second home contest of the season on Oct. 14 versus the Tampa Bay Lightning. Six of Washington’s final seven regular-season games will be televised nationally on either ABC, ESPN or TNT.

In addition to the broadcast schedule the Capitals announced four time changes from the original schedule: Nov. 6 at the Pittsburgh Penguins (from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.), Dec. 23 vs. the New York Rangers (from 6:30 p.m. to 7p.m.), Jan. 29 at the Detroit Red Wings (from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.) and April 2 at the New Jersey Devils (from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.).

Date

Opponent

Location

Time (ET)

Network

Wednesday, Oct. 8

Boston Bruins

Capital One Arena

7:30 p.m.

TNT

Tuesday, Oct. 14

Tampa Bay Lightning

Capital One Arena

7 p.m.

ESPN

Tuesday, Oct. 28

Dallas Stars

American Airlines Center

8:30 p.m.

ESPN

Wednesday, Nov. 5

St. Louis Blues

Capital One Arena

7:30 p.m.

TNT

Thursday, Nov. 6

Pittsburgh Penguins

PPG Paints Arena

7:30 p.m.

ESPN+/Hulu

Wednesday. Nov. 19

Edmonton Oilers

Capital One Arena

7 p.m.

TNT

Wednesday, Jan. 7

Dallas Stars

Capital One Arena

7 p.m.

TNT

Monday, Jan. 19

Colorado Avalanche

Ball Arena

4 p.m.

TNT

Thursday, Jan. 29

Detroit Red Wings

Little Caesars Arena

7:30 p.m.

ESPN+/Hulu

Saturday, March 7

Boston Bruins

TD Garden

12:30 p.m.

ABC

Wednesday, March 11

Philadelphia Flyers

Xfinity Mobile Arena

7:30 p.m.

TNT

Saturday, March 14

Boston Bruins

Capital One Arena

3 p.m.

ABC

Thursday, April 2

New Jersey Devils

Prudential Center

7:30 p.m.

ESPN+/Hulu

Sunday, April 5

New York Rangers

Madison Square Garden

7 p.m.

ESPN

Wednesday, April 8

Toronto Maple Leafs

Scotiabank Arena

7:30 p.m.

TNT

Saturday, April 11

Pittsburgh Penguins

PPG Paints Arena

3 p.m.

ABC

Sunday, April 12

Pittsburgh Penguins

Capital One Arena

3 p.m.

TNT

Tuesday, April 14

Columbus Blue Jackets

Nationwide Arena

7 p.m.

ESPN

