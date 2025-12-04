Capitals to Host Caps Care Toy Drive on Dec. 7

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals are hosting a Caps Care Toy Drive to benefit The Salvation Army National Capital Area Command on Sunday, Dec. 7, when the Capitals host the Columbus Blue Jackets at Capital One Arena.

Fans are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys at building entrances. The toys will be used for The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program, which helps provide holiday gifts for children.

Individuals who donate to the toy drive will receive a Capitals poster featuring John Carlson, Jakob Chychrun, Alex Ovechkin, Aliaksei Protas, Dylan Strome and Tom Wilson. Posters are limited and available on a first come, first served basis.

Proceeds from the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation 50/50 Raffle that night will benefit the Salvation Army in support of their Angel Tree Program. Fans can participate in MSE Foundation’s 50/50 raffle by purchasing tickets online or in-arena at 50/50 raffle kiosks at Sections 106 and 120 or from roving sellers. CLICK HERE for more information and visit Monumental5050.com to purchase tickets online.