Tom Wilson Named NHL's Third Star of the Week

ARLINGTON, Va. – Capitals forward and alternate captain Tom Wilson has been named the NHL’s Third Star for the week ending Nov. 30, the NHL announced today.

Wilson, 31, recorded eight points (4g, 4a) in four games, helping the Capitals go 4-0-0 during the week and continue their climb up the standings. Wilson’s eight points ranked tied for third among all skaters, trailing only Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov (1g-9a–10p in 4 GP) and Dallas’ Wyatt Johnston (5g-4a–9p in 4 GP). Wilson, who is riding five-game point and assist streaks (4g-5a–9p in 5 GP), recorded multiple points in three of his four outings last week, including a three-point performance (2g, 1a) on Nov. 30 against the New York Islanders. With his two goals on Long Island, Wilson (194 career goals) passed T.J. Oshie (192) and Dave Christian (193) for eighth place on the franchise’s all-time goals list. In addition, Wilson has scored the game winner in two of Washington’s last four games and surpassed Oshie (28), Alex Semin (28), Kelly Miller (29) and Dale Hunter (29) for the ninth-most game-winning goals by a Capital with 30.

Wilson has recorded 29 points (15g, 14a) in 26 games this season. The 6’4”, 225-pound forward leads the Capitals in goals, points, power-play goals (5), power-play points (7), even-strength points (22), points-per-game (1.12) and hits (69). Wilson’s 15 goals are tied for the eighth most in the NHL, while his 29 points rank tied for 18th among all skaters. Wilson, who set career highs in goals (33), assists (32) and points (65) in 81 games played last season, is currently on pace for 47 goals and 91 points this season.