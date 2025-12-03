Capitals Loan Bogdan Trineyev to Hershey

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have loaned forward Bogdan Trineyev to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today. In addition, the Capitals have activated forward Nic Dowd from Injured Reserve (IR).

Trineyev, 23, has recorded 12 points (6g, 6a) in 15 games with Hershey this season. The 6’3”, 206-pound forward ranks first on the Bears in plus-minus rating (+8), second in goals and third in points.

Trineyev registered 22 points (14g, 8a) in 62 games with Hershey last season. Trineyev ranked tied for first on the Bears in shorthanded goals (1), third in plus-minus (+13), fifth in shots (109) and sixth in goals. Trineyevalso led Hershey with five goals and seven points in eight Calder Cup Playoff games.

During his first full AHL season in 2023-24, Trineyev recorded 16 points (9g, 7a) in 63 games with Hershey. The Voronezh, Russia native led Bears rookies in games played and ranked second among first-year players in goals, assists, points and plus-minus (+12). In addition, Trineyev’s three shorthanded goals led Hershey and ranked tied for first among AHL rookies. Trineyev appeared in all 20 games during Hershey’s run to the Calder Cup championship, registering four assists.

Trineyev spent the 2022-23 season with Dynamo Moscow of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), where he recorded 13 points (2g, 11a) in 39 games. Trineyev ranked tied for ninth on the team in assists and tied for seventh in hits (41) in the regular season and added two assists in five KHL playoff games. Trineyev also appeared in two games with Dynamo St. Petersburg of the Supreme Hockey League (Russia-2) and two games with Hershey during the 2022-23 season.

Drafted by the Capitals in the fourth round (117th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Trineyev played in two Calder Cup Playoff games with Hershey in 2022, making his AHL debut in Game 2 of the Bears’ first round series against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. In 142 career AHL games, Trineyev has recorded 50 points (29g, 21a) and a +33 plus-minus rating.