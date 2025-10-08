Monumental Sports & Entertainment Unveils State-of-the-Art Washington Capitals Locker Room & Player Compound as Part of the Brand-New Capital One Arena

As the Washington Capitals gear up for their 2025-26 season opener on Wednesday night against the Boston Bruins, Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) is debuting the team’s fully reimagined locker room and in-arena game preparation facilities—offering a first look at the massive upgrades taking place inside Capital One Arena. The opening of these world-class player spaces mark a major milestone in Phase One of MSE’s $1 billion arena transformation project, focused on elevating the athlete experience and redefining the future of fan engagement in downtown Washington, D.C.

“Our goal at Monumental is to build championship-caliber teams, and that starts with providing the elite resources athletes need to perform at their best,” said Jordan Silberman, President, Venues at MSE. “This project is a full-scale reinvention of what a modern professional sports facility should be. We are creating an environment that prioritizes performance, recovery, and wellbeing for our athletes and coaching staff, while also delivering an unparalleled experience for fans, media, and visiting teams.”