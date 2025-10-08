Monumental Sports & Entertainment Unveils State-of-the-Art Washington Capitals Locker Room & Player Compound as Part of the Brand-New Capital One Arena

MSE celebrates the first milestone in arena’s $1B transformation with opening of world-class space designed to meet the needs of today’s elite athletes

locker_room
By Washington Capitals
WashingtonCaps.com

As the Washington Capitals gear up for their 2025-26 season opener on Wednesday night against the Boston Bruins, Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) is debuting the team’s fully reimagined locker room and in-arena game preparation facilities—offering a first look at the massive upgrades taking place inside Capital One Arena. The opening of these world-class player spaces mark a major milestone in Phase One of MSE’s $1 billion arena transformation project, focused on elevating the athlete experience and redefining the future of fan engagement in downtown Washington, D.C.

“Our goal at Monumental is to build championship-caliber teams, and that starts with providing the elite resources athletes need to perform at their best,” said Jordan Silberman, President, Venues at MSE. “This project is a full-scale reinvention of what a modern professional sports facility should be. We are creating an environment that prioritizes performance, recovery, and wellbeing for our athletes and coaching staff, while also delivering an unparalleled experience for fans, media, and visiting teams.”

locker_room_4

The Capitals’ new team compound—more than double the size of their previous footprint at Capital One Arena—features a holistic redesign tailored to every facet of a professional hockey player’s game day rhythm:

  • Custom Ergonomic Lockers with integrated drying systems, personalized gear storage, and upgraded dressing areas.
  • Recovery and Performance Facilities, including specialized hot and cold tubs, compression therapy zones, and functional strength and conditioning spaces.
  • Integrated Video & Analytics Hub for immersive film study and game planning, with cutting-edge media and data infrastructure.
  • On-Site Equipment Optimization, including state-of-the-art skate sharpening and repair stations for best-in-class gear tuning.
  • Dedicated “Hype Zone” creating a dynamic, energy-inducing arrival sequence for players as they enter the arena bowl for gameplay.

The upgraded compound also includes a reimagined family lounge, enhanced media facilities, and improved visiting team locker rooms, creating an infrastructure that mirrors MSE’s pursuit of excellence at the highest level.

locker_room2
locker_room3

The Washington Wizards’ locker room and athlete areas are undergoing a similarly transformative upgrade, and details will be shared ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season.

Today’s announcement comes as Phase One of the Capital One Arena transformation – focused on the arena’s event level – is nearing completion as fans return for the 2025–26 season. Additional upgrades include new escalators and initial modifications to fan seating areas. New premium fan experiences including the United Globe Club and Lounge and the Lexus Vaults are also being completed in this phase and will be available to fans early in the 2025-26 season.

locker_room1

The result of a groundbreaking partnership between MSE and the city of Washington, D.C., the arena transformation will deliver a high-tech, high-touch, and community-focused arena designed to serve millions of visitors annually for decades to come. The fully modernized arena will be delivered in time for the 2027-28 NBA and NHL seasons.

About Monumental Sports & Entertainment
Monumental Sports & Entertainment is one of America’s leading integrated sports and entertainment companies and is ranked as one of the most valuable globally. Our people, players, teams, and events bring excitement and joy to millions. We invest and innovate to consistently raise the game so we can deliver extraordinary experiences that will inspire and unite our community, our fans, and our people. To learn more, please visit monumentalsports.com.

News Feed

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps Morning Skate

Caps Open Season vs. Boston

Capitals Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster

Expecting To Fly

Caps Close Out Jackets and Preseason, 2-1

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps Morning Skate

Caps Finish Preseason vs. Columbus

Boston Bests Caps, 3-1

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps Morning Skate

Caps Host Bruins on Thursday

Capitals to Host 2025 Alumni Weekend Presented by BMW of North America, Featuring Slate of Special Events, Oct. 17-18

Washington Capitals and BMW of North America Announce Multiyear Partnership

Caps Overcome Jackets, 4-3

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps Morning Skate

Caps Visit Columbus

Hershey Begins King's Reign

Capitals Announce Fan Initiatives Surrounding Capitals Opening Night Presented by Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Caps Down Devils in Shootout, 3-2