John Carlson Records 700th Career Point

Capitals alternate captain John Carlson recorded his 700th career point Monday against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center, becoming the 31st defensemen in NHL history to reach the 700-point mark and the sixth active defensemen, joining Brent Burns (894), Erik Karlsson (845), Kris Letang (758),

Victor Hedman (757) and Roman Josi (711). Additionally, Carlson is the 13th defensemen in NHL history to record 700 points with one franchise.

Carlson (154g, 546a) recorded his 700th point in his 1,049th career game and is the 25th blueliner to reach the milestone in fewer than 1,050 games. Carlson’s 546 assists are the seventh most by a defenseman at the time of their 700th point, trailing only Borje Salming (561), Dave Babych (560), Sergei Zubov (559), Chris Chelios (552), Victor Hedman (550) and Scott Stevens (547). Among the 25 defensemen with 700 career points who are eligible for the Hockey Hall of Fame, 20 have been inducted.

Carlson, who is in his 16th season with Washington, is the franchise’s all-time leader in games played (1,049), goals (154), assists (546) and points (700) among defensemen. Among all skaters, Carlson ranks third in Capitals history in assists and plus-minus (+100) and fifth in points. The Capitals have a record of 599-324-126 (.631 point percentage) with Carlson in the lineup since his NHL debut on Nov. 20, 2009 and a 352-112-51 record (.733 point percentage) when he records a point.

This season, Carlson has recorded 26 points (3g, 23a) in 40 games.