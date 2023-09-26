Garnet Hathaway Leaves Lasting Impact with Hath’s Heroes

Hath’s Heroes, started by former Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway, has donated more than $40,000 to the local organizations D.C. Fire & EMS Foundation and Mindful Junkie. The funds, raised by Caps fans during Hathaway’s tenure in D.C., will be used by both nonprofits in support of mental health programming for first responders.

The Hathaways launched Hath’s Heroes in 2019 to give back to first responders. Hathaway’s great-grandfather, Garnet Mcelroy, was a firefighter in Winnipeg, and his experiences inspired Hathaway to launch the program.

As part of Hath’s Heroes, Hathaway provided tickets to local first responders to select Capitals games. Postgame, Hathaway met the ticket recipients and gave them a tour of the Capitals locker room. In addition to donating tickets, Hathaway visited local fire stations throughout the season, set up food deliveries to first responders during COVID, and partnered with Mindful Junkie to deliver mental wellness seminars. Since its inception, Hath’s Heroes has donated $125,874 to help firefighters and first responders in the D.C. metro area.