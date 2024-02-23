Celebrating Black History Month: Capitals Host Rising Stars Academy Clinic

Around 30 kids took the ice at Medstar Capitals Iceplex recently, donning grey and black jerseyswith the ‘Rising Stars Academy’ gold logo stapled to the crest.

This was the second time this season that the Rising Stars Academy held on- and off-ice sessionsto provide elite skill development and mentorship for local hockey players of color.

Four Washington Capitals players shortly joined them on the ice wearing a jersey unfamiliar that had yet to been seen by anybody.

The jerseys, black and grey in color, were unveiled as the team’s Black History Month jerseys.

In celebration of Black History Month, initiatives were planned throughout the month to honor the organization's history, celebrate Black achievement in hockey and highlight how the Capitals are working to further grow the game in the region.

The jersey was designed by Washington, D.C., based illustration and art director J. Freeman Robinson. The design is unique but the meaning behind what it stands for is monumental.

The shoulder patch honors the 1974 Capitals logo and the year that Mike Marson was drafted, the first Black Washington Capitals player and second Black Canadian NHL player.

In each number on the back, 11 names are displayed that represent Black hockey and their impact on the history of the Washington Capitals.

The type for the player’s name is The Neue Black. It’s based off the signage of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference Chicago Freedom Movement.

Freeman has worked with professional sports organizations in the past but credits the journey with the Capitals as, “amazing.”

“The relevance of this specific jersey is what really got my fire going and creativity moving on it,” he said. “The second the Capitals reached out, just for the opportunity to do it. I was on board.”

Freeman likes art that engages people together -- that makes them think a certain way. The best designs provoke thought and he made sure to incorporate that in the smallest of details.

He hopes the names on the jersey can start a conversation between people to discover the relevancy of these individuals and their achievements in hockey.

Along with the jersey, custom-made skates and sneakers were made in celebration of Black History Month.