Caps Spring in Action | Mural Feature

Completed by artist Hiba Alyawer (pictured below), the new Capitals mural at Bethesda Row has officially been unveiled! Below, you'll find a description of the art from the artist herself:

"This vibrant and dynamic artwork celebrates the legacy of the Washington Capitals with a bold, energetic design. The composition blends elements of hockey, history, and modern graphic aesthetics to capture the essence of the team’s 50-year journey.

At the center, a bright pink silhouette of a hockey player in motion dominates the scene, symbolizing the team’s speed and tenacity on the ice. Behind the player, a stylized dome of the U.S. Capitol represents the city of Washington, D.C., anchoring the team’s deep connection to its home.

The background bursts with a mix of abstract patterns, playful splashes of color, and textured elements like netting, evoking the thrill of the game. A bold puck and motion lines drive home the fast-paced excitement of hockey, while the Capitals’ eagle logo, infused with Maryland flag elements, reinforces the regional pride.

Typography plays a crucial role, with the phrase "a legacy in ALL CAPS" emphasizing the team’s impact in capital letters. The "Capitals 50" logo at the bottom right proudly commemorates the team’s 50th anniversary, marking decades of passion, perseverance, and unforgettable moments.

Overall, this artwork embodies the high-energy spirit of the \\ALL CAPS\* movement—a celebration of hockey, history, and the unwavering support of fans who bleed red, white, and blue."*

Check it out yourself: 4817 Bethesda Ave