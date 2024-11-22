Caps Have Saturday Night Date with Devils in DC

November 23 vs. New Jersey Devils at Capital One Arena

Time: 7:00 p.m.

TV: MNMT

Radio: 106.7 The Fan, Caps Radio 24/7

New Jersey Devils (13-7-2)

Washington Capitals (13-5-1)

When the Caps and Devils first met this season on Oct. 12 here in Washington’s home opener, New Jersey was playing its fourth game of the season. Six weeks later, the Devils are back in town for another Saturday night Metro Division tilt, and the Caps still hold three games in hand on New Jersey.

And in a fun scheduling quirk, the Caps and Devils are starting their second set of “back-to-back” Saturday home-and-home contests in as many months. After the Devils spoiled the Caps’ season opener here last month, Washington won 6-5 in New Jersey a week later, on Oct. 19. The Caps and Devils will conclude their season’s series next Saturday night in Newark.

The Caps come into Saturday’s game on the heels of regulation loss, 2-1 to the Avalanche in the opener of this quick two-game homestand. Thursday’s loss to Colorado was Washington’s first setback at the hands of a Western Conference opponent this season (7-1-0) and also its first regulation defeat in a one-goal game (3-1-1) in 2024-25.

Last weekend, the Caps started a successful three-game road trip out west with a 5-2 win over the Avalanche in Denver, a victory fueled by staunch defense and an opportunistic offense that feasted on transition. Six nights later in Washington, the Caps were still able to generate some transition opportunities, but they had much less success in solving goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, who came off injured reserve to make 26 saves, winning his fourth consecutive start.

And while Washington got another strong goaltending performance from Logan Thompson, the Caps spent more time defending in their end of the ice than they did in the earlier meeting in Denver, leaving less time and energy for attacking.

“I think we played pretty well,” says Caps’ defenseman John Carlson. “We got some chances we didn’t capitalize on, that have seemingly been going in for us. And with kind of a tough bounce against us, too, the game could be a lot different.”

The bounce to which Carlson refers occurred late in the second period with the Caps clinging to a 1-0 lead. With Colorado on the power play against the excellent Washington penalty killing outfit, Mikko Rantanen attempted to thread a seam pass from the right circle to Nathan MacKinnon at the opposite dot. The pass never got through; it clicked off Caps’ defenseman Matt Roy and bounded into the net, knotting the game at 1-1. Miles Wood tipped home a Cale Makar shot early in the third, and that was all the offense Georgiev needed.

“We were very average, and I thought their top guys were very noticeable tonight,” was Caps’ coach Spencer Carbery’s assessment of Thursday’s loss. “They controlled play, and they could have had three or four [goals]. They were on us pretty good.”

Playing without injured captain Alex Ovechkin for the first time this season, and with a couple of new line combinations as a result, the Caps weren’t as polished with the puck as they’ve been recently, so once again, they’ll be seeking to bounce back successfully from a setback, something they’ve done five times in five opportunities to this point of the season.

In the midst of the Caps’ recent offensive upswing and Ovechkin’s remarkable early-season heater – right up to the point of his injury in Utah on Monday – the team’s defensive consistency has gone a bit under the radar.

As they forged a 7-2-0 record in October, the Caps averaged 4.11 goals for (tied for third in NHL) and they surrendered an average of three goals against even, per game (tied for 10th). Ten games into November now, they are 6-3-1 while averaging a League-leading 4.2 goals per game. The Caps have trimmed their goals against per game to 2.5 in November, tied for eighth in the League. Washington has permitted two or fewer goals against in seven of its 10 games this month.

Last season, when the Caps managed to hold their opponent to two or fewer goals, they rolled up a 29-2-3 record. After Thursday’s loss, they are 9-1-0 in such games this season.

While the Caps tangled with the Avalanche on Thursday, the Devils earned a 4-2 home ice victory over the Carolina Hurricanes. When Washington skated away with the aforementioned 6-5 overtime win over New Jersey in Newark on Oct. 19, the loss started the Devils on a small 0-2-2 spiral. Since then, New Jersey has played to an 8-3-0 record, getting blanked in all three of its losses over that stretch.

New Jersey has been a well-balanced bunch in the first quarter of the campaign. The Devils are averaging 3.45 goals per game (eighth in NHL) and they are giving up just 2.64 goals against (seventh). They’ve yielded two or fewer goals against in seven of their last 11 games.

In 21 of the last 39 meetings between these two Metropolitan Division rivals, one or both teams have scored five or more goals.