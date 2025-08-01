Caps Care Year in Review: Player Programs

So Kids Can: So Kids Can members Nicklas Backstrom, Martin Fehervary, Tom Wilson and The Elliot in the Morning Show’s Elliot Segal pledge $50 per Capitals win during the regular season and $100 per win during the playoffs each year to a youth-focused nonprofit organization. So Kids Can was created in 2008 by former Capitals defenseman Mike Green and Elliot Segal to benefit youth-focused, nonprofit organizations. Backstrom and former Caps forward Brooks Laich joined the cause in 2011, former Caps defenseman Karl Alzner and goaltender Braden Holtby joined in 2015, Wilson joined in 2017, former Capitals defenseman Brenden Dillon joined in 2021 and Fehervary joined in 2022. To date, So Kids Can has donated nearly $700,000 to charity.

A So Kids Can Sweepstakes raised $39,335 for Fight For Children. So Kids Can members launched the sweepstakes in October to kick off the 2024-25 season fundraising campaign. So Kids Can offered the opportunity for the winner, Corey Masson, and his three guests to attend the Nov. 2 game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets. The group dined with Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom and Elliot in the Morning Show host Elliot Segal in the Owner’s Club prior to the game and also met with Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary and right wing Tom Wilson post-game. The winner received four glass seats to the game as well as complimentary parking and all-inclusive food and beverage service in the Caesars Sportsbook Lounge.

So Kids Can also teamed up with Fight For Children, Good Sports and Flag Star Football in March for an equipment donation and youth flag football clinic. Through the So Kids Can Initiative, the So Kids Can members donated $7,126 to provide 247 pieces of sports equipment to Flag Star Football Foundation. The brand-new sports equipment, including footballs, flag belts, cones, athletic apparel and agility ladders, will support their after-school programming for 350 children. On March 8, the So Kids Can members made a visit to a Flag Star Football’s clinic at The Fields at RFK Campus in Northeast D.C., spending time playing flag football and running drills with local kids.