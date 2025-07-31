Caps Care Year in Review: Youth Hockey Development

Washington Capitals Warriors: In October, the Washington Capitals announced the formation of the Washington Capitals Warriors Hockey Team in collaboration with the USA Warriors and Capital Beltway Warriors. In honor of the formation of the Washington Capitals Warriors, the Washington Capitals Alumni Association presented the Washington Capitals Warriors with a $25,000 check prior to the Capitals Alumni Game on Oct. 11 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. In addition, five Washington Capitals Warriors players participated in the Alumni Game. The funding will be used by the Washington Capitals Warriors to fund future programming, including tournaments and practices.

The Washington Capitals Warriors are a joint effort between the USA Warriors Ice Hockey Program, Inc. (USAW) and the Capital Beltway Warriors (CBW). The USAW are a local military non-profit providing ice hockey opportunities exclusively to wounded, ill, and injured military veterans in the DMV area and nationally through several affiliates. The Capital Beltway Warriors Ice Hockey Inc is a Virginia based nonprofit organization uniquely dedicated to providing ice programing to all status of military; Active, Disabled and Veteran Service Members. Washington Capitals Warriors is entirely comprised of combat wounded or service-disabled veterans from the Washington Capitals region. The Washington Capitals Warriors represent the Washington Capitals at NHL branded and USA Hockey events to showcase the abilities of local veterans injured in service to our nation.

Capitals Inline Hockey League: During the 2023-24 season, the Capitals announced the launch of the Capitals Inline Hockey League (CIHL), a youth inline travel league administered by the Capitals. Current inline hockey players ages 8-18 are able to participate in the CIHL, which consists of one team per club, per division. As of the 2024-25 season, there are nearly 200 registered players. The CIHL hosted 6 tournaments this season and added one new team, bringing the total of CIHL clubs to six. The participating clubs included the Ashburn Fury of Ashburn, Va., the Fauquier Dragons of Fauquier, Va., the Fredericksburg Phantoms of Fredericksburg, Va., the Madison Wildfire of Madison, Va., the Richmond Renegades of Hanover, Va., and the Winchester Revolution of Winchester, Va.

Inline hockey participation in the Capitals market continues to grow and a large population of players reside in the I-95 corridor of Virginia. To date, the Capitals have also refurbished or built 14 outdoor ball/inline hockey rinks across Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia to further encourage participation in hockey. In addition to on-ice programming, the Capitals also offer a robust lineup of off-ice programming to grow the game, including initiatives surrounding ball hockey and inline hockey.

Bar-T: The Capitals continued to amplify their partnership with Bar-T. The Capitals launched a partnership with Bar-T, the largest private provider of before and after school programs for children in Montgomery and Frederick County, Maryland, during the 2023-24 season. Through the relationship, the Capitals Hockey School program became available to 1,800 elementary school students. The Caps Hockey School program had been partnered with Montgomery County Public Schools since 2019, so schools already possessed equipment donated by the Capitals. With Bar-T, the Caps donated additional equipment for Bar-T to have for its programs separate from the school itself and available during after school programming. During the 2024-25 season, the Capitals hosted three Try Hockey For Free clinics. Caps Youth Hockey also had a presence at the Bar-T Family Fun Day in 2024 and 2025.

Ball/Inline Rinks: The Capitals are committed to providing access to hockey across the region and to date have refurbished or built 14 rinks across Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. To further encourage the growth of the game, the Capitals Youth Hockey Development staff holds clinics in conjunction with the refurbishment of each rink. A complete list of rinks can be found at washcaps.com/streetrinks.

October Saves: The October Saves Goalie Challenge saw Capitals goaltenders Charlie Lindgren and Logan Thompson join youth hockey goalies from across Washington, D.C., Virginia and Maryland to collectively raise more than $200,000 in October. A portion raised was donated to the Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer campaign. Their fundraising contributed to $678,000 raised across the entire October Saves platform. The top 10 local fundraisers attended the Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer Night in November to present a check to the #CapsFightCancer campaign and meet Capitals goaltenders Charlie Lindgren and Logan Thompson postgame.

Next Gen Collegiate Hockey Combine: The Washington Capitals Next Gen Collegiate Hockey Combine (previously the College Hockey Combine & Fair) took place for the 18th year during the 2024-25 season. The annual event is a free opportunity for high school aged hockey players throughout the Washington, D.C., region to showcase their on-ice and off-ice talents, as well as learn about the different avenues and opportunities in the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA).

The Capitals are the only NHL club to offer an initiative of this nature. 229 student-athletes in grades 8-12 registered, with 32 ACHA programs involved. The two-day event provides young hockey players and their parents the chance to meet and gain valuable insight from coaches as the fair covers the qualities and characteristics that college coaches look for and how players can best prepare themselves academically and athletically.

ALL CAPS ALL HER: The Capitals continued to offer programming through ALL CAPS ALL HER, an initiative that provides access to hockey and elevates the game for women and girls in the Washington, D.C., area. More than 1,410 women and girls participated in on- and off-ice programs within the ACAH platform during the 2024-25 season.

To date, more than 3,395 individuals have participated in an ALL CAPS ALL HER initiative. ALL CAPS ALL HER recognizes and supports female players, coaches, referees, parents, advocates, students and leaders in the community. Events, programs and content provide various levels of entry into hockey for women and girls of all ages, offer leadership, business development, and networking opportunities and highlight influential women and families in the community.

ACAH programming during the 2024-25 season included ACAH Girls Learn to Play, ACAH Adult Learn to Play and Learn to Skate, ACAH Adult Skills clinics, ACAH Girls Hockey Camp, ACAH DMV Girls Try Hockey for Free Day, and various ACAH Future Caps Learn to Play sessions. Additionally, the Capitals support the Capitals Women's Hockey League (CWHL) at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

In honor of Women in Hockey Night in March, the Capitals hosted a pregame ACAH Women in Sports Networking Event as part of the ACAH business development and networking platform, welcoming nearly 100 undergraduate and graduate students pursuing a career in the sports industry to District E at Capital One Arena. The March 20 Women in Hockey game featured an ALL CAPS ALL HER starting lineup, a first intermission girls Mites on Ice, featured content pieces and more.