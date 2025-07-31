Caps Care Year in Review: Youth Hockey Development

ALL CAPS ALL HER STANLEY AWARD: In July 2024, the Capitals were announced as a 2024 NHL Stanley Award recipient in the category of Social Impact and Growth Initiatives for their ALL CAPS ALL HER platform. The category celebrates Club work that strategically expands their brand and the game of hockey to attract new, non-traditional audiences through social impact and growth initiatives.
DMV Girls Try Hockey for Free Day: The Capitals, Potomac Valley Amateur Hockey Association, USA Hockey and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation teamed up for the third annual DMV Girls Try Hockey for Free Day. 20 rinks throughout the region hosted a girls-only Try Hockey for Free event on Sept. 14. An annual grant of $25,000 from Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation supported the event funding. More than 510 girls participated and the Capitals Future Caps Learn to Play female participation increased more than 10% in less than seven days.
Future Caps Learn to Play: In partnership with the National Hockey League and National Hockey League Player's Association, the Capitals continued this season to offer the Future Caps Learn to Play program presented by World Wide Technology. As of July 2025, the program saw over 1,300 registrations across the 2024-25 campaign.
Future Caps offers first-time participants, ages 5-9, free, Capitals-branded head-to-toe equipment and eight classes of instruction from certificated coaches, Capitals alumni and female ambassadors. Since its launch in 2016, more than 10,342 players have been introduced to hockey through the Capitals Learn to Play Program. The program was offered at 19 local rinks throughout the 2024-25 season. To learn more about the program, visit CapsYouthHockey.com/youth-on-ice/future-caps/.
Sticks & Sneakers: Sticks & Sneakers is a first of its kind learn to play ball hockey initiative that provides families the opportunity to join the hockey community through an accessible and affordable program. Participants develop fundamental skills that will help them succeed in hockey and beyond. The Sticks & Sneakers program is designed for first-time players between the ages of 5-14. For a small fee, participants will receive free equipment and three weeks of age-appropriate introductory instruction on the fundamental skills of hockey from certified coaches. To learn more about the program, visit capsyouthhockey.com/youth-off-ice/ball-hockey/sticks-sneakers-learn-to-play/.
Sunday Summer Skills: Capitals youth hockey continues to offer the Sunday Summer Skills Clinic Series, which features members of the Capitals youth hockey development staff guiding co-ed sessions for players of all skill levels including across offensive, goalie and defensive skills, and more. The program, offered May-August, saw nearly 200 participants in 2024.
Capitals Cup High School Championship: The Capitals support 14 high school hockey championships across eight leagues, crowning the “Caps Cup Champions.” There are currently 192 teams with 4,215 players and 880 coaches. Each league received support from Capitals Youth Hockey, with the champion teams receiving custom medals.
The Capitals also host league information, team pages, stats, standings, and more for all eight local High School Hockey leagues at CapitalsCup.com.
High School Captain’s Intermission: During an intermission during the Capitals Jan. 3 game, the Capitals honored nearly 100 local high school hockey captains in-game. Captains were honored at center ice as part of the Youth Hockey Weekend celebration.
Mites on Ice: Through Mites on Ice, local youth players are able to play a game at Capital One Arena during intermission while the Capitals home crowd cheers them on. Mites on Ice games, presented by Delta Dental, are refereed by Capitals mascot, Slapshot, and players get to wear Capitals jerseys while they skate. This program is limited to teams in the 8U age group and a maximum of sixteen (16) total players are allowed to participate (14 skaters and 2 goalies total).
This season 657 players participated across 44 intermissions.
Learn to Inline Skate Clinics: The Learn to Inline Skate program offers free inline skating clinics to kids ages 5-17. The program is designed for first-time skaters and saw 389 participants engaged during the 2024-25 season across 19 clinics as of June 2025.
Participants receive age-appropriate introductory instruction on the fundamentals of hockey skating and power-skating in order to be more proficient and agile on the rink. The focus is on developing proper techniques with all instruction being conducted without a puck. To learn more about the program, visit www.CapsYouthHockey.com/LearnToInlineSkate.
Capitals player Brandon Duhaime participated in a Capitals Youth Hockey Development Inline Skate session with local youth at Francis C. Hammond Middle School in Alexandria, Va, during the 2024-25 season. The focus was on developing proper techniques with all instruction being conducted without a puck.
Try Hockey for Free Clinics: The Try Hockey for Free program is geared toward participants ages 4-17. It launched in April 2022 to offer ball hockey clinics free of charge to local children across the Washington, D.C., area. Each participant learns the basics of hockey, including stickhandling, passing and shooting. Additionally, all participants receive a stick and ball to take home following the event to encourage continued development. As of June 2025, nearly 730 individuals participated during the 2024-25 season across 26 total clinics.
The Capitals Try Hockey for Free program is designed as both an introduction to the game for participants as well as an opportunity to reach families in the Washington community interested in more affordable options to participate in hockey. To learn more about the program, visit www.CapsYouthHockey.com/TryHockeyForFree.
JWHL Challenge: The Capitals were proud to support the Junior Women’s Hockey League Challenge Cup at MedStar Capitals Iceplex from Feb. 14-17. The annual tournament is hosted at MedStar Capitals Iceplex and Rockville Ice Arena by the Washington Pride in order to showcase Tier I (AAA) women’s ice hockey. The Capitals hosted the JWHL All-Star Girls’ Clinic with participation by 60 girls to kick off the Challenge Cup Weekend. The Capitals organization also extended support through social media marketing and by providing championship banners for all three age divisions.
Baltimore Street Hockey Tournament: Since 2010, the Washington Capitals have hosted a Baltimore Street Hockey Tournament in Baltimore City at Madison Square Recreation Center. This tournament was designed to provide local community centers the opportunity to be introduced to the sport of hockey in a fun and competitive environment. Originally, the tournament was a way for kids to try something new. Since then, the Capitals involvement in growing the game in Baltimore has involved the donation of street hockey equipment (sticks, balls, pucks, nets) to 40 community centers in Baltimore City in partnership with Baltimore City Recreation and Parks to encourage local kids to get involved in sports and physical activity. The Capitals also partnered with Baltimore City Public Schools to donate a set of floor hockey equipment to all 175 public schools in the city reaching close to 78,000 students as another avenue for kids in the city to be introduced to the sport.
The August 2024 tournament saw more than 100 youth participate across 12 teams. The 13th Baltimore Street Hockey tournament took place on July 25.
GR895 Kids Day Practice: The Capitals hosted a GR895 Kids Day Practice on April 9, welcoming 895 students from Arlington Public Schools to MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va., for the Capitals practice in celebration of Ovechkin becoming the NHL’s all-time goal scoring leader. Fourth and fifth grade students from five Arlington schools were in attendance to celebrate the milestone.