Caps Care Year in Review: City Engagement

During the 2024-25 season, the Washington Capitals, its players, and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation continued to give back to the community and grow participation in hockey throughout the region. Through fundraising and programming efforts, the Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation supported numerous organizations in an array of missions. The organization's efforts resulted in more than 2.3 million raised for charity.
This week, WashCaps.com presents highlights across the following categories:
Caps Care Community Programs and Initiatives
Theme Nights and NHL Platforms
Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation
Youth Hockey Development and District of Play
Capitals Player Programs
City Engagement
Today, WashCaps.com recaps City Engagement:
Palmer Alley Takeover at CityCenterDC: The Washington Capitals took over CityCenterDC's popular Palmer Alley for a period in the fall to celebrate the 50th anniversary season. Palmer Alley was transformed into a Caps-themed atmosphere featuring pucks, hockey sticks, a Weagle fixture, and more suspended throughout the retail alleyway. Fans were invited to a special unveiling on Sept. 6 featuring music, giveaways and autographs. Capitals player Martin Fehervary, alumni Karl Alzner and Peter Bondra and Capitals owner Ted Leonsis were in attendance. The takeover marked the first time a sports team has collaborated with CityCenterDC for a sports-related installation.