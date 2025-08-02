Caps Care Year in Review: City Engagement

Union Market: The Capitals and Union Market District announced in April the Capitals SkyRink at Hi-Lawn, a synthetic ice rink located on the rooftop at Union Market. A portion of sales proceeds from the purchase of tickets benefited THE GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer®.

At 72 ft x 32 ft, the 2,300 square foot Capitals SkyRink at Hi-Lawn was the largest outdoor rooftop synthetic rink in the nation. The rink’s vast size allowed for general skating while also encouraging hockey play with hockey sticks, pucks and goals available to skaters.

In addition, as part of Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s District of Play initiative, the Capitals coordinated Rink Pass field trips with DC Public Schools students to play hockey at the rink.

The rink was provided by USA Synthetic Rinks, the premier synthetic ice rink builder on the east coast. USA Synthetic Rinks specializes in rooftop, beach sand, pool deck and grass field synthetic ice rinks.

Union Market District is also the site of an Ovechkin mural in honor of The Gr8 Chase. Designed by David Barr, The “GR8NESS” mural, located on the historic Market building, features a collage-like design that captures Ovechkin’s qualities and celebrates his most iconic moments on the ice throughout his Capitals career. Barr’s paintings are built through layers – of media, imagery, and text – drawn from different eras. By blending these timeworn fragments of culture, he creates collage-like compositions that reimagine the familiar in unexpected ways.

Union Market District also featured an Official Goal Counter inside the main entrance of The Market, allowing the community to count down The GR8 Chase together. Fans were encouraged to take photos with the counter and share them on social media to celebrate The GR8 Chase.

In addition, in honor of Ovechkin becoming the NHL’s all-time goals leader, the letter ‘O’ in the Union Market sign at Union Market District was transformed into a Gr8ness ‘O’ featuring Alex Ovechkin.

The Capitals also teamed up with Union Market to host a playoff pep rally in April, featuring poster making, photo opportunities, a DJ, giveaways including free prints of the GR8NESS mural by David Barr, an appearance by mascot Slapshot and more.