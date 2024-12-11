Capitals, Wharf announce Capitals Winter at the Wharf Featuring Capitals-Themed Rink and Jack Daniel’s Barrel Tree

Arlington, Va. – The Washington Capitals and The Wharf announced today the Capitals Winter at the Wharf, taking place nowthrough Feb. 22

In celebration of the Capital’s 50th Anniversary, the Wharf Ice Rink at Transit Pier will feature the Capitals, with ALL CAPS rink panels, Capitals decor and a Capitals-themed ice resurfacer. The Capitals presence continues throughout the surrounding area including a takeover of the popular Camp Wharf S’mores trailer and fire pit. Visit the “Caps Campfire” Thursday through Sunday, where fans can enjoy s'mores and hot cider around the fire.

The 50th Anniversary fun continues when The Capitals, in partnership with the Wharf, hosts two Rock the Rink Skate and Watch Parties. Dats include Thursday, January 16, when the Capitals visit the Ottawa Senators and Saturday, Feb. 22 when the Capitals visit the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Jan. 16 event begins at 6 p.m., and the Feb. 22 event begins at 2 p.m. Fans are invited to watch the game on the jumbotron screen, and all fans wearing Capitals jerseys will receive $5 off rink admission. Click here for The Wharf Ice Rink hours of operation. There will be a DJ, giveaways and more during both Rock the Rink events.

In true holiday spirit, the Capitals, Jack Daniel’s and The Wharf have joined forces to raise money for Operation Ride Home, a program that brings junior military members home for the holidays. An eye-catching 35-foot-high Jack Daniel's Barrel Tree will be on display and a specially branded Jack Daniel’s bar at Transit Pier will serve winter warm-ups through Jan. 10.

Barrels from the Jack Daniel's Barrel Tree are sold for purchase, with all proceeds going to Operation Ride Home. Additional details on the program and how to purchase a barrel can be found at OperationRideHome.com.

Jack Daniel's will also donate $1, up to $5,000, to Operation Ride Home for every Jack Daniel's cocktail sold during the month of December at the following locations: 12 Stories, Bar Pendry, Boardwalk Bar & Arcade, Brighton SW1, Canopy Central , Cantina Bambina , Del Mar, Easy Company, H - Bar, Hank's Oyster Bar, Kinfolk, Kirwan's on The Wharf, La Vie, Lupo Marino, Moonraker, Officina, Pearl Street Warehouse, The Anthem, Whiskey Charlie and Zooz.