Capitals To Host Standing USA Warriors Tournament presented by LiUNA Sept. 8-10 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex

Arlington, Va – The Washington Capitals will host a Standing USA Warriors Tournament presented by LiUNA from Friday, Sept. 8, through Sunday, Sept. 10, at MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The tournament is free and open to the public to watch.

The USA Warriors Ice Hockey program consists of veterans wounded or injured during combat who have since joined hockey teams across the country in an effort to rekindle the camaraderie between fellow military men and women.

The tournament will consist of six teams: USA Warriors White, USA Warriors Blue, Pittsburgh Warriors, Flower City Warriors (Rochester, NY), Capital Beltway Warriors White, Capital Beltway Warriors Blue. A series of round robin games will take place Friday through Sunday, with the championship game scheduled for 1:40 p.m. pm Sept. 10.

This marks the third tournament the Capitals have partnered on with LiUNA since 2019.

View the tournament schedule below: