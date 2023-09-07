News Feed

Capitals to Hold Rookie Camp Sept. 16-19 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex and McMullen Hockey Arena in Annapolis, Md.

Capitals to Host Alumni Weekend, Featuring Stars & Spirits Event, Sept. 28-30

Washington Capitals 2023-24 National TV Broadcast Schedule

Capitals Announce Programming for Caps in School Presented by KPMG

Capitals Announce 2023-24 Promotional Schedule

Caps Name MacLellan President

Capitals Promote Brian MacLellan to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager

Capitals Loan Ludwig Persson to IPK of Finnish Mestis league

Capitals and Frederick County Public Schools to Host Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Hockey Clinic Aug. 26 at James Wood Middle School

Capitals and U.S. Women's National Ball Hockey Team Announce Partnership

Caps Host 11th Annual Baltimore Street Hockey Tournament

Capitals Re-sign Tom Wilson

Wilson Signs Seven-Year Extension

Where Are They Now: Braden Nienaber

Registration Now Open for Inaugural DMV Girls Try Hockey for Free Day at 14 Local Hockey Rinks

Capitals Launch Rising Stars Academy

Capitals Name Kirk Muller and Kenny McCudden Assistant Coaches

Capitals Win 'Best Mascot Video' Award at 2023 IDEA Conference

Capitals To Host Standing USA Warriors Tournament presented by LiUNA Sept. 8-10 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex

The tournament is free and open to the public to watch

By Washington Capitals
@capitals WashingtonCaps.com

Arlington, Va – The Washington Capitals will host a Standing USA Warriors Tournament presented by LiUNA from Friday, Sept. 8, through Sunday, Sept. 10, at MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The tournament is free and open to the public to watch.

The USA Warriors Ice Hockey program consists of veterans wounded or injured during combat who have since joined hockey teams across the country in an effort to rekindle the camaraderie between fellow military men and women.

The tournament will consist of six teams: USA Warriors White, USA Warriors Blue, Pittsburgh Warriors, Flower City Warriors (Rochester, NY), Capital Beltway Warriors White, Capital Beltway Warriors Blue. A series of round robin games will take place Friday through Sunday, with the championship game scheduled for 1:40 p.m. pm Sept. 10.

This marks the third tournament the Capitals have partnered on with LiUNA since 2019.

View the tournament schedule below:

About USA Warriors

The USA Warriors Ice Hockey Program, a 501(c)(3), has been organized to operate exclusively for charitable and educational purposes, for those wounded in defense of the United States.

The Program’s mission is to organize and administer an ice hockey program that provides a recreational, therapeutic experience and education.

The program educates, trains, motivates, and encourages the formation of “USA Warrior Hockey Programs” locally and nationally while encouraging individuals who have physical disabilities incurred during service to the United States to participate in the sport of ice hockey in an environment that is adapted to the level of their ability.

About LiUNA

LIUNA, the Laborers' International Union of North America, is a strong and proud union of workers founded by immigrants in 1903. More than half-million strong, we are united through collective bargaining agreements which help us earn family supporting pay, good benefits and the opportunity for advancement and better lives. Chartered as a construction union, LIUNA is also one of the most diverse and effective unions representing public employees, federal employees, and service contract workers. LIUNA members are a skilled and experienced workforce trained to work safely in the construction and energy industries. Members build infrastructure - from roads, bridges, and transit to schools and skyscrapers. Members also work in every area of the energy sector, helping to build solar plants, wind farms, and natural gas and oil pipelines, as well as, being skilled in the maintenance of nuclear and coal power plant facilities.