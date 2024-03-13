Capitals To Host Pride Night Presented by Giant March 20 vs. TOR

Arlington, Va. – The Washington Capitals will host Pride Night presented by Giant on March 20 vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs. A special ticket offer featuring a Capitals branded Pride beanie is available at washcaps.com.

In-game content will spotlight LGBTQ+ community members, messages and themes. The Capitals social accounts will feature rainbow avatars, and fans are encouraged to post on social media with the #CapsPride hashtag.

Fans are invited to a pre-game Block Party at District E beginning at 5:30 p.m. The event will feature $7 Pride Punch and $10 appetizers and giveaways courtesy of the Capitals and Giant. The band Steal the Sky will perform, and there will be a presence by local LGBTQ+ community organizations.

The Washington Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation’s Pride auction featuring autographed player-used sticks wrapped in rainbow-color ‘Pride Tape’ is now open at WashCaps.com/PrideAuction.

The Pride fundraiser also features autographed Capitals Pride pucks signed by all Caps players and additional Capitals items, as well as free groceries for a year from Giant. The auction concludes at 3 p.m. on March 21. Proceeds benefit SMYAL (Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders), with a portion of funds allocated for Team DC, as well as MSE Foundation.

In addition, Giant will present a $5,000 check to SMYAL to officially launch the fundraising efforts.

Proceeds from the Capitals 50/50 Raffle on March 20 will also benefit SMYAL. MSE Foundation 50/50 Raffles take place online and in-game during Capitals home games. One fan with the winning ticket number will win 50% of the collected amount at the game. Proceeds from the other half will benefit SMYAL. Tickets will be on sale from noon to the end of 2nd intermission during the game on March 20. To participate, visit Monumental5050.com.

Committed to diversity, inclusion and belonging, the Capitals are hosting a Pride Night for the eighth-consecutive year. The Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation are proud to support the LGBTQ+ community and strive to create and cultivate an inclusive environment through several community initiatives and local nonprofit partnerships. Through Pride Nights, Pride Celebrations, fundraisers and more, the Capitals are committed to fostering a community that welcomes all.

For more information on the Capitals Pride partners, resources, apparel and spotlights, visit WashCaps.com/Pride.