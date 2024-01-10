Capitals to Host Hockey Talks in Partnership with MedStar Health on Jan. 13

ARLINGTON, VA – The Washington Capitals will host their fourth Hockey Talks Mental Health Awareness Game in partnership with MedStar Health on Jan. 13 vs. the New York Rangers. Hockey Talks is an initiative that focuses on promoting mental health and wellness and encourages teams to use their platform to continue the conversation and share resources around the topic.

In collaboration with Morgan’s Message, an organization focused on student-athletes and mental health, the Capitals are hosting Faceoff for Mental Wellness, a pre-game conversation surrounding mental health for student-athletes affiliated with Morgan’s Message. The mission of Morgan’s Message is to amplify stories, resources and expertise to strengthen student-athlete mental health, build a community by and for athletes through peer-to-peer conversations and to provide a platform for advocacy. The conversation will feature breakout conversations with 60 student-athletes from local high schools and colleges across Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

The Capitals also teamed up with Shoulder Check on messaging and content. Shoulder Check was founded in honor of Hayden Thorsen by his father and is an #HT40 initiative inspiring young men and women to commit to supporting one another through small acts that have a big impact - to show them that ‘being there’ is as simple as a hand on a shoulder. A Shoulder Check is reaching out, checking in and making contact on and off the ice.

Special T-shirts and long sleeve shirts, with select styles of Hockey Talks phrases will beavailable at Team Store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex and a select style will be available at theCapital One Arena Team store, with a portion of the proceeds from sales benefitting Shoulder Check.

In addition, proceeds from the Jan. 13 50/50 Raffle will benefit Shoulder Check. Fans can participate in MSE Foundation’s 50/50 raffle at all Capitals home games by purchasing tickets online or in-arena at 50/50 raffle kiosks at Sections 106 and 120 or from roving sellers. Raffle proceeds directly support Foundation programming and events benefiting D.C.-area nonprofits and community partners.

Tickets are sold in the following increments: 10 tickets for $10, 40 tickets for $20, 100 tickets for $40 and 300 tickets for $100. For more information and to purchase tickets online,visit Monumental5050.com.

Capitals in-game messaging and social media will feature content pertaining to mental health, including recognitions of Morgan’s Message and Shoulder Check. MedStar Health’s Physician Executive Director for Behavioral Health, Dr. Steven Epstein, will participate in a pregame in-arena Caps Countdown interview, while facts and trivia graphics will feature mental health related information courtesy of MedStar Health. Intermission features will highlight how Capitals players decompress, focus on mental wellness and more surrounding mental health.

There will also be an information table on the 100- and 400-level concourse. Fans are encouraged to visit the table for resources and for the opportunity to fill out a Hockey Talks sign in support of mental health awareness.

Fans can join the conversation online using the hashtag #HockeyTalks. For more information on the initiatives, visit washcaps.com/hockeytalks.

The Hockey Talks mental health awareness initiative began in 2013, following the tragic passing of Canucks player Rick Rypien in 2011. Rick was a hockey hero, a son, a brother, a teammate, and a friend. Rick's wish was to support others and help reduce the stigma associated with mental illness by being a spokesperson for this issue. The Capitals first Hockey Talks Mental Health Awareness Night took place in 2020.