Capitals To Host 50th Anniversary Rock the Red Carpet on Opening Night Presented by GEICO

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals announced today several initiatives surrounding the Capitals' 2024-25 season Opening Night presented by GEICO on Saturday, Oct. 12. The Capitals will host their season opener against the New Jersey Devils at Capital One Arena that evening at 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive beginning at 2:30 p.m. for the festivities on F Street. The Capitals will hold a pregame ceremony to celebrate the team's 50th season. A special video tribute debut, and more than 70 alumni will join the 2024-25 team on the ice for the introduction.

Monumental Sports Network will have special pre- and postgame coverage of the Capitals season opener, including live pregame coverage from F St. featuring player interviews and analysis from 4 to 7 PM ahead of the game vs. New Jersey. The first hour (4-5 PM) of red-carpet coverage on opening night will be a digital exclusive on the brand-new Monumental+ app.

Rock the Red Carpet

The Capitals 2024-25 team will begin arriving in cars provided by Lexus on F Street, between 6th and 7th street NW, at approximately 4 p.m. They will be introduced and escorted by preselected fans down the red carpet. Upon arrival players will greet fans, sign autographs and pose for pictures. In honor of the team’s 50th Anniversary season, more than 70 Capitals alumni, will also walk the red carpet following the team’s arrival.

F Street Festivities

Beginning at 2:30 p.m., the F Street festivities will also feature a street hockey rink, face painter, tattoo artist and airbrush artist.

Fans are also invited to stop by the Caesars Sportsbook booth from 2:30-6:00 p.m. for a special gameday activation including giveaways, meet and greet with alumni and special gameday offers.

All-Fan Giveaway

All fans in attendance on Oct. 12 will receive a 2024-25 schedule magnet courtesy of GEICO as well as LED wristbands courtesy of Capital One.

District E Block Party

Fans are encouraged to visit District E powered by Ticketmaster for a pregame Block Party featuring a performance by Run for Cover.

District E’s happy hour specials will run from 4-7 p.m. and include $5 domestic drafts, $6 well spirits, $7 import drafts and $8 glasses of wine. Select apps for $10 are also part of the happy hour, including nachos, burgers, wings and shrimp and grits. $10 cocktails include Caps Pop, a red, white and blue cocktail, as well as DMV Crush.

In addition, specialty food items offered on game nights throughout October include a red, white and blue wedge salad; braised short rib, mashed sweet potatoes and fried Brussel sprouts; and a caramel apple crisp with vanilla ice cream.

Capital One Cardholder Entrance

The first 400 fans to enter through the dedicated Capital One Cardholder entrance located at 6th and F St on Oct. 12 will receive a signed Tom Wilson belt bag. The entrance is for Capital One debit and credit cardholders and doors open 15 minutes earlier than other entrances at 5:45 p.m.

For more info on Capital One Cardholder discounts at the Arena, visit www.capitalonearena.com/cardholderbenefits. Eligible Capital One Rewards cardholders are encouraged to be on the lookout for more exclusive tickets and experiences for the Home Opener at www.capitalone.com/entertainment.

Capital One Café

As the official Bank and Credit Card of the Washington Capitals, Capital One will celebrate the 2024 Home Opener at their D.C. area Cafés. Fans are encouraged to swing by any of the three (3) Capital One Cafés in D.C. (which include Anacostia, Chinatown, and Georgetown) in the week leading up to the Caps home opener for a free handcrafted beverage. Capital One, N.A., Member FDIC.

Team Stores

Come by the Team Store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex and join in celebrating the Capitals 50th Anniversary by picking up exclusive apparel and accessories honoring the occasion. Additionally, fans are invited to check out new vendors and styles that have arrived in time for the new season. Looking for a deal? Adidas authentic jerseys are on sale for $100, as well as T-shirts as low as $5, and select sweatshirts and outwear for $25.

Fans are invited to visit the Team Store at Capital One Arena on Oct. 12 to purchase the home opener puck and pin honoring the Capitals 50th Anniversary and to shop all new available styles.

Capitals Opening Night Scavenger Hunt

Fans are encouraged to visit washcaps.com/scavengerhunt and submit photos of themselves in their Capitals gear at locations around Washington, D.C., to win tickets and signed memorabilia. The Opening Night Scavenger Hunt will be open at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3 and conclude at noon on Friday, Oct. 11.