Capitals Sign Taylor Raddysh

The Washington Capitals have signed forward Taylor Raddysh to a one-year, $1 million contract, president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

Raddysh, 26, recorded 14 points (5g, 9a) in 73 games with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2023-24. The 6’3”, 198-pound forward ranked second among Blackhawks forwards in shorthanded ice time (112:45), tied for fourth in takeaways (43) and sixth in hits (84) and blocked shots (28).

Raddysh appeared in 78 games with Chicago during the 2022-23 season, where he established NHL single-season career highs in goals (20), assists (17), points (37) and games played. Raddysh finished the season tied for the team lead in goals, while his 37 points ranked tied for fourth. Originally drafted by Tampa Bay in the second round (58th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Raddysh has recorded 73 points (36g, 37a) and averaged 14:57 of ice time per game in 225 career games with Tampa Bay and Chicago.

Raddysh also played parts of three seasons with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) from 2018-21, recording 110 points (49g, 61a) in 159 career games.

Raddysh registered 292 points (120g, 172a) in 241 career OHL games with the Erie Otters and Soo Greyhounds from 2014-18. Along with Capitals forward Dylan Strome, Raddysh helped lead Erie to the 2015 and 2017 OHL Cup championship. In addition, Raddysh was named to the 2017 Memorial Cup All-Star Team after recording 11 points (5g, 6a) in five tournament games.

Internationally, Raddysh represented Canada at the 2017 and 2018 IIHF World Junior Championships, winning a silver medal in 2017 and a gold medal in 2018.