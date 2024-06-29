Capitals Select Terik Parascak in the First Round of the 2024 NHL Draft

The Washington Capitals selected Terik Parascak with the 17th overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft on Friday at Sphere in Las Vegas.

Parascak, 18, was ranked third among North American right wings and 15th among all North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting. The Lethbridge, Alberta native spent the 2023-24 season with the Prince George Cougars (WHL), recording 105 points (43g, 62a) in 68 regular-season games. Parascak led all CHL rookies in goals and points and was named to the 2024 CHL All-Rookie Team. Parascak’s 105 points in 2023-24 were the most by a CHL rookie since Patrick Kane and Sam Gagner in 2006-07. In addition, Parascak ranked eighth among all WHL skaters in points, tied for ninth in goals and tied for 12th in assists. The 6’0”, 173-pound forward ranked second among WHL rookies with 14 points (6g, 8a) in 12 playoff games during Prince George’s run to the WHL Final.

Parascak spent the 2022-23 season with Edge School Prep Academy of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL U18), finishing second in the league in goals (32) and points (66) in 30 games played. In addition, Parascak led the league with 12 points (6g, 6a) in five playoff games en route to the CSSHL Under-18 championship.

It marks the 19th time in franchise history that the Capitals have taken a player from the Western Hockey League in the first round and Parascak is the 10th right wing selected in the opening round by Washington. The Capitals signed Parascak’s Prince George teammate Zac Funk as a free agent on March 1, 2024.