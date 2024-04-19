Capitals Recall Mitchell Gibson

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have recalled goaltender Mitchell Gibson from the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL, president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

The Capitals selected Gibson, 24, with their fourth-round pick, 124th overall, in the 2018 NHL Draft.

In 42 games with South Carolina this season, Gibson had a record of 22-14-3 with a 2.56 goals-against average, a .899 save percentage and three shutouts. The 6’2”, 204-pound goaltender ranked second in the ECHL in minutes played (2,532), tied for second in games played and tied for fifth in wins. The Phoenixville, Pennsylvania native has also appeared in two games with the Hershey Bears (AHL), posting a 2-0-0 record with a 1.92 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. Gibson made his AHL debut on Oct. 22, 2023 at Bridgeport, stopping 21 of 23 shots faced in the Bears’ 3-2 overtime win.

Gibson appeared in 27 games for Harvard University (NCAA) in 2022-23, posting a record of 18-7-2 with a 2.25 goals-against average, a .919 save percentage and three shutouts. Gibson ranked third among ECAC goaltenders in goals-against average and save percentage. Gibson, who helped guide Harvard to its second-straight NCAA Tournament appearance, was named to the All-ECAC Hockey Second Team.

During the 2021-22 season, Gibson had an 18-10-1 record with a 2.17 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. Gibson started 30 of Harvard’s 35 games in 2021-22, helping the Crimson capture the 2022 ECAC Hockey Championship and a NCAA Tournament bid. Gibson ranked second in the conference in wins (18), fourth in minutes played (1,739) and fifth in goals-against average, earning Second Team All-ECAC Hockey honors.

The Phoenixville, Pennsylvania native appeared in 23 games in his first year at Harvard in 2019-20, compiling a record of 11-8-3. Gibson ranked first among ECAC freshmen in goals against average (2.61) and save percentage (.916) and was named to the ECAC Hockey All-Rookie Team and an All-Ivy League Honorable Mention. Gibson earned a shutout in his first collegiate start on Nov. 8, 2019 versus Princeton.

In 80 career games at Harvard, Gibson posted a record of 47-25-6 with six shutouts, a 2.32 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage.

Gibson spent the 2018-19 season with the Central Illinois Flying Aces of the United States Hockey League (USHL) and 2017-18 with the Lone Star Brahmas of the North American Hockey League (NAHL), where was named the NAHL Goaltender of the Year after posting a 26-7-5 record, a 1.59 goals-against average, a .935 save percentage and 11 shutouts in 43 games.