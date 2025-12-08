Capitals Recall Garin Bjorklund

Goaltender Clay Stevenson loaned to Hershey

bjorklund recall
By Washington Capitals
WashingtonCaps.com

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have recalled goaltender Garin Bjorklund from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL) and have loaned goaltender Clay Stevenson to Hershey, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today.

Bjorklund, 23, has a record of 4-4-1 with a 3.01 goals-against average, a .895 save percentage and one shutout in nine games played with Hershey this season.

Bjorklund posted a 21-4-3 record with a 2.02 goals-against average, a .927 save percentage and one shutout in 29 games with the South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL) in 2024-25. The 6’2”, 195-pound goaltender ranked second in the ECHL in goals-against average and third in save percentage, helping the Stingrays capture the Brabham Cup championship as the ECHL team with the best record in the regular season. The Grande Prairie, Alberta native also made two starts for Hershey, going 2-0-0 with a 1.49 goals-against average and a .942 save percentage. Bjorklund made his AHL debut on March 26, making 26 saves in a 4-1 win at Bridgeport. In 11 career AHL games with Hershey, Bjorklund has a 6-4-1 record with a 2.73 goals-against average, a .903 save percentage and one shutout.

Bjorklund appeared in 27 games with South Carolina in 2023-24, posting a record of 14-11-1 with a 3.33 goals-against average, an .882 save percentage and one shutout. Prior to beginning his professional career with the Stingrays, Bjorklund played four seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Medicine Hat Tigers, where he recorded a 40-48-4 record with a 3.50 goals-against average and an .892 save percentage in 96 career games.

The Capitals selected Bjorklund in the sixth round (179th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Stevenson, 26, has a 7-4-0 record with a 2.54 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage in 11 gameswith Hershey this season. Among goaltenders with at least 10 games played, Stevenson ranks eighth in the AHL in save percentage. The 6’5”, 196-pound goaltender has posted a 6-1-0 record with a 1.84 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage in his last seven starts, dating back to Oct. 31. In that span, Stevenson has allowed two or fewer goals in six of his seven starts.

