Capitals Re-Sign Bogdan Trineyev 

2020 fourth-round pick signs two-year extension

Signed2526Web
By Washington Capitals
WashingtonCaps.com

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Bogdan Trineyev to a two-year, $1.8 million contract, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today. The first year of Trineyev’s contract will be a two-way contract ($850,000/$225,000), while the second year will be a one-way contract ($950,000).

The Capitals selected Trineyev in the fourth round (117th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Trineyev, 23, has appeared in two games with Washington this season and made his NHL debut on Dec. 13 at Winnipeg. The 6’3”, 206-pound forward has also recorded 20 points (9g, 11a) in 30 games with Hershey this season. Trineyev ranks third on the Bears in goals and plus-minus rating (+8), fourth in points and fifth in shots (64).

Trineyev registered 22 points (14g, 8a) in 62 games with Hershey last season. Trineyev ranked tied for first on the Bears in shorthanded goals (1), third in plus-minus (+13), fifth in shots (109) and sixth in goals. Trineyev also led Hershey with five goals and seven points in eight Calder Cup Playoff games.

During his first full AHL season in 2023-24, Trineyev recorded 16 points (9g, 7a) in 63 games with Hershey. The Voronezh, Russia native led Bears rookies in games played and ranked second among first-year players in goals, assists, points and plus-minus (+12). In addition, Trineyev’s three shorthanded goals led Hershey and ranked tied for first among AHL rookies. Trineyev appeared in all 20 games during Hershey’s run to the Calder Cup championship, registering four assists.

In 157 career AHL games with Hershey, Trineyev has recorded 58 points (32g, 26a) and a +33 plus-minus rating.

