Capitals Re-assign Alexander Suzdalev to Mora IK (Sweden)

The Washington Capitals have re-assigned forward Alexander Suzdalev from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL) to Mora IK of HockeyAllsvenskan (Sweden-2), president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

Suzdalev, the Capitals’ third-round choice, 70th overall, in the 2022 NHL Draft, recorded 86 points (38g, 48a) in 66 games with the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League (WHL) last season. The 6’2”, 180-pound forward led WHL rookies in goals, assists and points and ranked tied for 11th among all skaters in scoring. Suzdalev was named the WHL Rookie of the Month for the months of December and February, the only player to earn the honor twice during the 2022-23 season. Suzdalev added 10 points (7g, 3a) in seven playoff games with Regina, which ranked third on the team.

Suzdalev, 19, spent the 2021-22 season in Sweden, leading HV71’s junior team (Sweden-Jr.) in scoring with 51 points (15g, 36a) in 45 regular-season games. The Khabarovsk, Russia native, who competes with Sweden internationally, also appeared in four games with HV71’s U18 team, where he recorded eight points (3g, 5a), and skated in five games with HV71 of HockeyAllsvenskan (Sweden-2). Additionally, Suzdalev won a gold medal with Team Sweden at the 2022 IIHF World U18 Championships, appearing in six games.