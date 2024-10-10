Capitals, Monumental Sports & Entertainment Announce Multi-Year Partnership with Venture Global

ARLINGTON, Va. – Monumental Sports & Entertainment and Venture Global announced today a multi-year partnership that will see the Arlington, Va., based company featured in integrated opportunities as well as community-focused initiatives with the NHL’s Washington Capitals, the NBA’s Washington Wizards, WNBA’s Washington Mystics, Capital One Arena and Monumental Sports Network (MNMT). In addition, Venture Global will serve as the presenting partner of Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin’s historic pursuit of the all-time NHL goal-scoring record. Ovechkin enters the season 42 goals shy of passing Wayne Gretzky (894g) for first on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

As part of the agreement, Venture Global will be featured in related in-arena fan engagement activations, integrated into MNMT’s broadcast coverage, and showcased in a captivating social media content series that chronicles Ovechkin’s march toward history.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Venture Global, a prominent company headquartered here in the Greater Washington region” said MSE’s president of business operations and chief commercial officer, Jim Van Stone. "This marks an incredibly exciting moment in our organization's history. Not only will this partnership shine a spotlight on the iconic status of the Caps' captain and franchise during a historic season, but it will also allow us to make a powerful and positive impact across all our MSE properties. This collaboration opens a world of possibilities for both organizations, and we are eager to work together to create innovative and memorable experiences for our fans and community.”

With nearly 3 million visitors to Capital One Arena annually, Venture Global will serve as the entitlement partner of the new 7th & G Street Entrance and Main Concourse Quadrant, with additional branding prominently featured throughout the arena. Venture Global will also receive Capitals, Wizards and Mystics commercial spots on Monumental Sports Network, as well as in-arena, concourse and bowl signage at Capitals, Wizards and Mystics games and arena events.

“Venture Global is excited to partner with Monumental Sports & Entertainment and support the Washington Capitals, Wizards, and Mystics starting this year. As a company that prioritizes being reliable and trusted members of the communities in which we operate and a leading American energy exporter, we look forward to expanding our footprint in the Nation’s capital. As the presenting partner for one of the greatest NHL player’s race to break the League’s all-time goal-scoring record as well as several community initiatives, including “Go Green Nights,” Venture Global looks forward to sharing our story of American innovation throughout the MSE properties and Monumental Sports network,” said Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel.

In addition, the partnership also emphasizes Venture Global and MSE’s commitment to the region through multiple community-focused initiatives. Venture Global becomes the entitlement sponsor for three team-focused campaigns – Capitals “Assists for Advancement,” Wizards “Assists for Advancement” and Mystics “Points for Progress.” For each assist made by a Capitals and Wizards player on their respective teams and for each point made by a Mystics player, Venture Global will make a donation to Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation. MSE Foundation, the official charity of the Capitals, Wizards and Mystics, will use the funds for future community programming in the Washington, D.C., region.

The brands’ community outreach will extend to the Capitals and Wizards respective Go Green Nights this season. Through related activations during the theme nights, Venture Global will raise awareness toward the benefits of sustainable, affordable American energy and how liquefied natural gas plays a crucial role in reducing global emissions and boosting global energy security.

As the presenting partner of Ovechkin’s pursuit to become the NHL’s leading career goal scorer, Venture Global will be featured on an in-bowl Ovechkin goal tracker for all Capitals home games. Venture Global will also receive exclusive branding of in-arena signage following an Ovechkin home goal. In addition, the company’s logo will be featured on additional in-arena and digital assets following an Ovechkin goal.

About Monumental Sports & Entertainment

Monumental Sports & Entertainment is one of America’s leading sports and entertainment families. Our people, players, teams, and events bring excitement and joy to millions. We invest and innovate to consistently raise the game so we can deliver extraordinary experiences that will inspire and unite our community, our fans, and our people.

About Venture Global

Venture Global is a long-term, low-cost provider of U.S. LNG sourced from resource rich North American natural gas basins. Venture Global's first facility, Calcasieu Pass, commenced producing first LNG in January 2022. The company is also constructing or developing an additional 60 MTPA of production capacity in Louisiana to provide clean, affordable energy to the world. The company is developing Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) projects at each of its LNG facilities