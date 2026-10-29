Capitals Announce Initiatives Surrounding Hockey Fights Cancer Month

ARLINGTON, VA - The Washington Capitals announced today initiatives surrounding Hockey Fights Cancer Month and the Capitals’ annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by Leidos, taking place on Thursday, Nov. 19 versus the Buffalo Sabres. Click here to purchase tickets.

Hockey Fights Cancer, a joint initiative of the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) continues to unite the global hockey community through storytelling and meaningful events to fundraise for cancer research, to educate and empower more fans to learn about cancer risk factors and to take action to get screened for certain cancers.

Highlights of the Capitals’ Hockey Fights Cancer Month include:

Hockey Fights Cancer Skate | Thursday, Nov. 5

Capitals players will host a Hockey Fights Cancer skate featuring the entire team and children currently undergoing treatment and in remission from cancer on Thursday, Nov. 5, in honor of Hockey Fights Cancer month.

Players will skate with children, survivors and families affiliated with Blood Cancer United Mid-Atlantic, Make-A-Wish® Mid-Atlantic, MedStar Health and Sunrise Day Camp Greater Washington.

Following practice, players will be greeted in the locker room by the children who are currently battling cancer or in remission. The children and families will then join players on the ice for a skating session.

Hockey Fights Cancer Night | Thursday, Nov. 19

#CapsFightCancer Starting Lineup

Children who are currently battling cancer or who are in remission will be announced as members of the team’s starting lineup during the Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Thursday, Nov. 19, versus the Buffalo Sabres. The children are affiliated with local nonprofits dedicated to health and wellness.

In-Game Tributes and Special Moments

Players will arrive at Capital One Arena wearing specialty Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys, which will be signed and auctioned off by Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation.

Hockey Fights Cancer-related content will be highlighted throughout the Nov. 19 game. Names of fans’ loved ones who have fought cancer will be featured in on-ice projections.

Lavender, the signature color of Hockey Fights Cancer, will also be featured on all digital boards throughout the arena.

Check Presentation

During the game Leidos will present Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation with a $40,000 check, with the funds designated for the Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer beneficiaries.

All Fan Giveaway

All fans in attendance on Nov. 19 will receive a Hockey Fights Cancer rally towel courtesy of Leidos. Tables will be located on the concourse for fans to write the names of loved ones on the towels. During the game, a special moment will take place during which fans will be encouraged to show their towels.

50/50 Raffle

Proceeds from the Nov. 19 Hockey Fights Cancer Night 50/50 Raffle will benefit the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Fans can participate in MSE Foundation’s 50/50 raffle by purchasing tickets online or in-arena at 50/50 raffle kiosks or from roving sellers.

Click here for more information and visit Monumental5050.com to purchase tickets online.

MSE Foundation Hockey Fights Cancer Auction

In conjunction with Hockey Fights Cancer Month, Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation is launching an auction in support of cancer-related causes.

During the Nov. 5 skate and upon arrival to the game on Nov. 19, Capitals players will wear Hockey Fights Cancer-themed jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned off in a Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer auction. In addition to the autographed jerseys, the auction will also feature signed Hockey Fights Cancer pucks and other signed memorabilia. Proceeds from the auction benefit Blood Cancer United Mid-Atlantic, Make-A-Wish® Mid-Atlantic, the V Foundation and MSE Foundation.

To bid on auction items, fans can visit washcaps.com/hfcauction beginning at 11 a.m. on Nov. 5. The auction concludes at noon on Nov. 20.

THE GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer

Through THE GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer, Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has committed to donating to the campaign for every goal he scores beginning with his 885th career goal and continuing for the remainder of his NHL career, with Monumental Sports & Entertainment matching his contributions.

To date, the campaign has raised more than $276,000 and will establish the Alex Ovechkin GR8 Chase Pediatric Cancer Research Grant through the V Foundation and Hockey Fights Cancer.

Fans can support The GR8 Chase for Victory Over Cancer by visiting v.org/GR8Chase. 100% of funds donated directly support cancer research.

HFC Champions

As Hockey Fights Cancer marks its 28th season, the NHLPA, NHL and the V Foundation are proud to partner with a growing team of 16 *HFC Champions*, including Capitals forward Boone Jenner.

Through their leadership, advocacy and personal connection to the cause, these Champions help strengthen the initiative's impact by raising awareness, fostering community engagement and encouraging fans to support the ongoing fight against cancer.

October Saves

In October, Capitals goaltenders Charlie Lindgren and Logan Thompson participated in the October Saves Goalie Challenge in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The challenge, founded in 2014 by the Ashburn, Va., Xtreme Hockey Club, encourages goaltenders throughout the country at any age and skill level to gather pledges for saves they make during the month of October, with proceeds benefiting charity. In November, Lindgren and Thompson will meet with the top 10 local youth goalies who participated in fundraising for October Saves.

Last season, the October Saves Goalie Challenge saw youth hockey goalies from across Washington, D.C., Virginia and Maryland collectively raise more than $185,000 in October. Their fundraising contributed to $675,000 raised across the entire October Saves platform.

#[Skate]ForBreath Charity Game at Capital One Arena

The Capitals are proud to support the third-annual #[Skate]ForBreath charity hockey game at Capital One Arena on Friday, Nov. 6. Click here to purchase tickets. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the Gallery Place entrance. The event begins at 6 p.m. with a public skate, followed by the charity hockey game at 7:30 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before the event.

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. All event proceeds will benefit the Sweat For Breath Foundation, which aims to extend and improve the lives of people with ALK-positive lung cancer by raising funds for cutting-edge research and patient support programs and promoting awareness. Sweat For Breath Foundation was founded by David and Lisa Cornbrooks after David was diagnosed with Stage IV ALK-positive lung cancer at 38. He is a former DI athlete, father of two young children, a never-smoker, and a life-long Caps fan.

Retail

Visit the Team Store at Capital One Arena and Team Store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex for Hockey Fights Cancer related gear.

Digital

Fans are encouraged to use the #CapsFightCancer hashtag on social media and visit the Hockey Fights Cancer microsite at washcaps.com/CapsFightCancer.