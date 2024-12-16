Capitals Debut 50th Anniversary Hockey Holidays Lounge at National Building Museum’s DowntownDC Holiday Skate Spectacular 

Washington, D.C. – The Washington Capitals announced today the 50th Anniversary Capitals Hockey Holidays Lounge at the DowntownDC Holiday Skate Spectacular in partnership with the National Building Museum presented by Events DC. In addition, the Capitals will host a Rock the Rink Skate at the National Building Museum on Saturday, Dec. 28, from 5-7 p.m.

The DowntownDC Holiday Skate Spectacular is an indoor synthetic ice rink in the National Building Museum’s Great Hall, featuring themed skating days, as well as specific times for young children. Operating hours are 12 p.m.-8 p.m. Thursday through Monday from Dec. 16 through Jan. 4. The DowntownDC Holiday Skate Spectacular will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Skating is free to the public, with a $5 rental fee for those needing skates.

Fans are encouraged to visit the 50th Anniversary Capitals Hockey Holidays Lounge throughout the DowntownDC Holiday Skate Spectacular. The lounge features a festive custom wall with a giant red ribbon for photo opportunities. The furniture sections reflect various color schemes from Capitals eras. In addition, the setting includes oversized present vignettes flanked with hockey sticks and gift tags reflecting logos from across five decades of Capitals history.

The Saturday, Dec. 28, Rock the Rink Skate will feature special Capitals-themed giveaways and prizes from 5-7 p.m. All attendees are encouraged to wear Caps gear. Sharp ice blades are required for proper gliding on the synthetic rink. Skate rentals will be available for $5. Attendees are required to complete a waiver at check-in to skate.

"We are thrilled to partner with the DowntownDC BID, Events DC, and the National Building Museum to bring Capitals hockey to the DowntownDC Holiday Skate Spectacular,” said Capitals senior vice president of marketing Amanda Tischler. “This collaboration offers families from across the region a special opportunity to engage with programming at the prestigious National Building Museum. Visitors can enjoy the Capitals Hockey Holidays Lounge or participate in themed skating sessions. This setting provides a unique and engaging environment for fans to experience the Capitals and ice skating in downtown D.C. during the holiday season."

For additional information about DowntownDC’s Holiday Skate Spectacular, click here.