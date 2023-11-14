Capitals Announce Initiatives Surrounding Nov. 18 Hockey Fights Cancer Night Presented by Leidos

ARLINGTON, VA - The Washington Capitals announced today initiatives surrounding the Capitals annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by Leidos on Nov. 18 versus the Columbus Blue Jackets.

For the past 25 years the National Hockey League® and the National Hockey League Players' Association have united players, teams, coaches, broadcasters, caregivers, doctors, nurses, patients, survivors, and fans behind the powerful Hockey Fights Cancer initiative. The initiative has raised over $32 million since its inception and been at the forefront of raising awareness and supporting those affected by cancer, touching the lives of millions.

Highlights of the Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer Night include:

#CapsFightCancer Starting Lineup

Six children who are currently battling cancer or who are in remission will be announced as members of the team’s starting lineup. The children are affiliated with Horizon Day Camp, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic.

Each participant will be matched with the Capitals starting six players and introduced individually with their headshot on the jumbotron in honor of their fight against cancer.

The #CapsFightCancer Starting Lineup participants include:

Declan Henry, 5, of Alexandria, Va., enjoys playing games and completing art projects. He was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic lymphoma in 2021 and is currently undergoing treatment. Declan also enjoys telling stories and swimming.

Ailani Myers, 7, of Severna Park, Md., is a second grader who loves dolls and stuffed animals. She is currently in remission from acute lymphoblastic leukemia. She enjoys singing, dancing and making new friends. She hopes to be a traveling pediatrician to help make children feel better when she grows up.

Druv Pabba, 14, of Chantilly, Va., is a ninth-grader who has been playing hockey for nearly a decade. Pabba was diagnosed with leukemia a few years ago, and is currently undergoing treatment. In his free time, he enjoys 3D print and design related hobbies, watching sports, puzzles and coding. He is also an accomplished swimmer, basketball and chess player in addition to hockey.

Jack Prior, 6, of Chantilly, Va., was diagnosed with cancer in October 2020. He enjoys playing Nintendo and is a fan of Mario, Pokémon and Sonic. He loves riding his bike and arts and crafts, including drawing and painting.

Lucas Soto, 17, of Alexandria, Va., is a high school senior who plays travel ice hockey for The St. James and Bishop Ireton varsity hockey. Lucas was diagnosed with T-Cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2019 and is currently in remission. He enjoys spending time with his friends and family when not at the ice rink.

Harper Wotring, 5, of Oakland, Md., was diagnosed with leukemia in 2020. Harper loves Disney Princesses and playing with her brothers. Her favorite color is pink and in her spare time she loves to run, hike and play with her family.

MSE Foundation Fundraiser

Capitals players will arrive to the Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer game wearing Hockey Fights Cancer themed jerseys. Preview Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation’s Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer Auction featuring the autographed jerseys now at washcaps.com/hfcauction. The auction will open for bidding at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18 and also includes autographed Hockey Fights Cancer pucks as well as player portraits drawn by children affiliated with the nonprofit Tracy’s Kids, which uses art therapy to help young cancer patients and their families cope with the emotional stress imposed by the disease and its treatment. The artwork will be displayed on the jumbotron during the game.

Proceeds benefit The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Dare to Dream Project, Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and MSE Foundation. The player portraits will directly benefit Tracy’s Kids.

The auction will close at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday, November 28.

In-Game Integrations

Hockey Fights Cancer related content will be highlighted throughout the game. Names of fans’ loved ones who have fought cancer will be featured in on-ice projections. Lavender, the signature color of Hockey Fights Cancer, will also be featured on all digital boards throughout the arena.There will also be a special ‘I Fight For’ moment during which fans will be asked to rise and show their Hockey Fights Cancer towels featuring the names of those for whom they are fighting.

Special Ticket Offer

Click here to purchase tickets through a special ticket offer that donates $5 of each ticket sold to the Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer beneficiaries: Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic, The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Check Presentation

During the game Leidos will present Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation with a $40,000 check, with the funds designated for the Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer beneficiaries.

HFC Assist

In addition, through the HFC Assist initiative, the NHL, NHLPA, Capitals and American Cancer Society invite youth hockey players and teams to join their favorite Players and NHL Teams in the fight against cancer. Youth teams and local leagues across the DMV can register to host their own Hockey Fights Cancer awareness night and fundraise through tools such as stick tape, helmet decals and other levels of participation.

During the 22-23 season 24 local teams participated in the initiative raising $39,885. For more info, and to register your team, visit capsyouthhockey.com/HFCassist.

October Saves

The October Saves Goalie Challenge saw youth hockey goalies from across Washington, D.C., Virginia and Maryland collectively raise nearly $206,400 in October. Their fundraising contributed to a record-breaking $675,784 raised across the entire October Saves platform. The top ten fundraisers will attend the Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 18 to present a check for $20,000 to the #CapsFightCancer campaign and meet Capitals goaltenders Darcy Kuemper and Charlie Lindgren postgame.

All Fan Giveaway

All fans in attendance will receive a “I Fight For” Hockey Fights Cancer jersey rally towel, where fans will be able to write the name of the loved one they are fighting for on the towel.

50/50 Raffle

Proceeds from the Nov. 18 50/50 Raffle will benefit the Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer beneficiaries. Fans can participate in MSE Foundation’s 50/50 raffle at all Capitals home games by purchasing tickets online or in-arena at 50/50 raffle kiosks at Sections 106 and 120 or from roving sellers. Raffle proceeds directly support Foundation programming and events benefiting D.C.-area nonprofits and community partners.

Tickets are sold in the following increments: 10 tickets for $10, 40 tickets for $20, 100 tickets for $40 and 300 tickets for $100. For more information and to purchase tickets online,

visit Monumental5050.com.

Retail

Visit the Team Store at Capital One Arena and Team Store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex for Hockey Fights Cancer related gear.

Hockey Fights Cancer Skate

Capitals players hosted a Hockey Fights Cancer skate featuring all players on Oct. 28 to kick off Hockey Fights Cancer month. Players skated with children, survivors and families from the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Mid-Atlantic Region, Make-A-Wish® Mid-Atlantic, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and Horizon Day Camp – Metro DC.

Following practice, players were greeted in the locker room by the children who are currently battling cancer or in remission. The children and families then joined players on the ice for a skating session.

During the skate, select Capitals players also participated in a Flashes of Hope photoshoot with the skate participants with whom they were paired. Flashes of Hope creates free uplifting black and white portraits to honor the unique life and memories of every child fighting cancer.

Digital

Fans are encouraged to use the #CapsFightCancer hashtag on social media and visit the Hockey Fights Cancer microsite at washcaps.com/CapsFightCancer. All month long, the Capitals will be sharing social media features on individuals who have been impacted by cancer, including sharing the personal stories of Capitals players and their loved ones.