Capitals Announce Initiatives Celebrating Black History in February

ARLINGTON, VA – The Washington Capitals announced today initiatives taking place in February in celebration of Black History. Initiatives are planned throughout the month to honor the organization's history, celebrate Black achievement in hockey and highlight how the Capitals are working to further grow the game in the region. Plans in February include:

Black History Night

The Capitals will host Black History Night on Monday, Feb. 26, vs. the Ottawa Senators. The evening will honor Black achievement in hockey and highlight how the organization is working to further grow the game. All fans in attendance will receive a Capitals rally towel featuring the Capitals 11 Black alumni designed by Robert Generette III, also known as Rob Zilla. Zilla designed the Capitals 2022-23 Black History jerseys.

A pre-game celebration at District E will feature music by First Sunday. First Sunday (formerly The Unknowns) began their musical journey in 2016 on the street corners of Washington, D.C. With consistency, hard work, and dedication, opportunities opened for them to travel across the nation and impact lives through their music. Their mission is to uplift every listener with their unique blend of modern and soulful sounds.

The second intermission will feature the Tucker Road Ducks of Prince George’s County, Md., while in-game content will highlight the Capitals Rising Stars program, the Capitals Celebrating Black History Fundraiser artists, and Black history in hockey.

The evening will also highlight “Caps 11,” an original song that the Capitals and musical artist Saukrates collaborated on that is dedicated to honoring the 11 Black alumni in Capitals history. A special on-ice projection will highlight Caps 11 in conjunction with the song.

Celebrating Black History Auction

Capitals players will debut special jerseys designed by Washington, D.C., based illustration and art director J. Freeman Robinson during the Capitals Rising Stars Academy clinic on Feb. 19 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. Jerseys signed by all players on the Capitals 2023-24 roster will be signed and auctioned off by Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation to benefit the Capitals Capital Impact Fund. Additional information on the design inspiration will be announced on Feb. 19 when the jerseys are officially unveiled.

The auction will also feature six pairs of game-worn autographed skates and four pairs of autographed sneakers. The shoe and skate designs will be unveiled at a later date.

The MSE Foundation auction featuring the jerseys, skates, sneakers and pucks opens at noon on Feb. 26 and concludes at 3 p.m. on March 4 at washcaps.com/BHAuction.

Last season’s Celebrating Black History Auction raised $45,275 for the Capital Impact Fund. In 2020 the Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation created the Capital Impact Fund to provide grants to organizations that can assist in eliminating cost barriers faced by individuals of color in the hockey community. The Washington Capitals and MSE Foundation Capital Impact Fund Grant provides financial support to local nonprofit organizations dedicated to further advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in hockey. The objective of the grant is to provide access to the sport in all forms and concentrates on, but is not limited to: equipment, ice time, school programs, program fees and access to the game. The fund aims to help minority youth players reach their greatest potential and create more equal playing fields for all.

Rising Stars Academy Clinic

Capitals Youth Hockey Development is hosting a Rising Stars Academy clinic on Monday, Feb. 19, at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. The clinic will feature on- and off-ice elements, including panels and skill development sessions with participation by Capitals players.

The Capitals launched the Rising Stars Academy in 2023 as a co-ed program established to provide elite skill development and mentorship for local hockey players of color. The inaugural Rising Stars Academy took place Aug. 19-20, with an emphasis on physical and mental strength as well as social discussions around hockey culture. The Rising Stars Academy is offered at no cost to participants and funded through the Capitals Capital Impact Fund.

Capitals Black Hockey Committee member Duante’ Abercrombie, who most recently served as the Toronto Maple Leafs coaching development associate during the 2022-23 season, andGonzaga College High School ice hockey coach Bryan King will serve as the Rising Star Academy’s lead instructors.

Black Hockey History Display

Capitals fans are encouraged to visit the Black Hockey History Display at Capital One Arena, which was unveiled in February 2022. It is a permanent display on the main concourse at section 116 devoted to the Capitals Black history and players. It features:

• Memorabilia including a 1975-76 home jersey worn by Mike Marson (1974-79), a game-used stick by Joel Ward (2011-15) and a game-worn helmet by Devante Smith-Pelly (2017-19).

• A jersey featuring a Players Against Hate end racism shoulder patch. Capitals players wore and auctioned off the jerseys during the Feb. 25, 2021, Black History Night.

• A timeline featuring Black players and key moments in Capitals history.

• An interactive QR code that drives visitors to washcaps.com/blackhockey, featuring additional information to learn about the Capitals commitment to diversity, honoring Black players in history, community partners, resources and more.

Black Hockey History Microsite

Visit the Capitals Black Hockey microsite for information on Capitals specific and league-wide initiatives. The site also highlights Black athletes who have played with the organization, including detailed player biographies. In addition to highlighting specific programs and diversity initiatives, the site contains information on youth programs throughout the region and links to resource materials on black hockey.