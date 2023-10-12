Capitals Announce Blue W Third Jersey To Be Worn for 11 Home Dates During 2023-24 Season 

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals will wear their third jersey, modeled after the team’s 2018 NHL Stadium Series jersey, for eleven home dates during the 2023-24 season.

The jersey, which debuted during the 2020-21 season, will be worn for its final season in 2023-24. The large W on the front of the jersey serves as a tribute to Washington, D.C., with the Washington monument structure peaking in the middle of the W. The “W” stands alone as a Capital Letter to symbolize the strength of the nation’s Capital. The color scheme is aligned with the United States of America’s flag; with each color also representing attributes displayed by Capitals fans: red stands for dedication, white represents loyalty and blue honors community. The Three Stars represent Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia.

Oct. 27 Season Debut

The jersey will debut this season on Oct. 27 vs. the Minnesota Wild.

March 30 All Fan Giveaway

All fans at the March 30 game vs. the Boston Bruins will receive a Blue W T-shirt in celebration of the fourth and final year of the Blue W jersey. The T-shirt design will be selected by fans, who are encouraged to stay tuned to the Capitals social channels for details on how to vote this winter.

Random Acts in the W

Random Acts in the W is a community-focused campaign developed to give back to Caps fans surrounding the everyday moments in which individuals may need their spirits lifted. Whether it’s being invited to a game, a message from a player or helping a fan cement a milestone in their own life, the Capitals will continue to surprise deserving fans in their everyday life through Random Acts in the W.

Retail

The jerseys and additional apparel are available online at shop.nhl.com, shop.monumentalsportsnetwork.com or at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex store and at the Capital One Arena Team Store.

Below is a schedule of the games the Capitals will wear the third jerseys:

Oct. 27 vs. Minnesota Wild 7 p.m. Capital One Arena

Nov. 2 vs. New York Islanders 7 p.m. Capital One Arena

Nov. 8 vs. Florida Panthers 7:30 p.m. Capital One Arena

Nov. 24 vs. Edmonton Oilers 3 p.m. Capital One Arena

Dec. 30 vs. Nashville Predators 7 p.m. Capital One Arena

Jan. 7 vs. Los Angeles Kings 3 p.m. Capital One Arena

Jan. 16 vs. Anaheim Ducks 7 p.m. Capital One Arena

Feb. 6 vs. Montreal Canadiens 7 p.m. Capital One Arena

Feb. 20 vs. New Jersey Devils 7 p.m. Capital One Arena

March. 9 vs. Chicago Blackhawks 7 p.m. Capital One Arena

March 30 vs. Boston Bruins 7 p.m. Capital One Arena

All Times Eastern