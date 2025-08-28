Capitals Announce 2025-26 Promotional Calendar

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals announced today the team’s promotional schedule for the 2025-26 season presented by Capital One, featuring several all-fan giveaways, theme nights and unique gift with purchase opportunities.

In addition, the team also announced single-game tickets for the season are now available for purchase via Ticketmaster.com. Capitals fans are encouraged to make their ticket purchases directly from the team. Only tickets purchased through the team are guaranteed to be valid. Fans can purchase their tickets through any Ticketmaster sales channel, as well as through NHL Ticket Exchange. NHL Ticket Exchange is the only guaranteed secondary ticket reseller, and all tickets purchased on NHL Ticket Exchange are verified by Ticketmaster. For more information on Capitals tickets contact 202-266-CAPS or visit WashCaps.com.

All-arena giveaways include a Logan Thompson and Charlie Lindgren reversible oven mitt in honor of the annual CapsGiving game, an Alex Ovechkin floss holder, a Dylan Strome bobblehead, a hat designed by Pierre-Luc Dubois and more.

The promotional schedule is also highlighted by nearly 30 theme nights. Highlights include 80sNight, CapsGiving, Country Music Night, First Responders Night, Margaritaville, Star WarsNight, Cherry Blossom Night and more. There are also several community-focused theme nights, including Hispanic Heritage, Hockey Fights Cancer, Pride, Youth Hockey, Caps Canines, Hockey Talks, Celebrating Black History and Women in Hockey, among others. Included among nearly 20 special ticket offers are a Los Capitals hat for Hispanic Heritage Night, a Capitals swim cap, a Capitals beer stein for Oktoberfest, a Capitals pickleball paddle, Capitals military branch hats for Veterans Day, a Capitals Grateful Dead jersey, a dog jersey for Caps Canines Night, a Capitals rainbow jersey for Pride Night, an Alex Ovechkin tropical mug for Margaritaville, an Alex Ovechkin Ovi Wan-Kenobi bobblehead for Star Wars Night and more.

The 2025-26 promotional calendar includes:

All-Fan Giveaways

All fan giveaways during the 2025-26 season consist of:

• Oct. 8 vs. BOS – Schedule Magnet and Rally Towel

• Oct. 17 vs. MIN – Rally Towel

• Nov. 17 vs. LAK – Upside Down Hat

• Nov. 22 vs. TBL – Hockey Fights Cancer Rally Towel courtesy of Leidos

• Nov. 24 vs. CBJ – Travel Bag courtesy of Paze & Capital One

• Nov. 26 vs. WPG – Logan Thompson & Charlie Lindgren Reversible Oven Mitt

• Dec. 7 vs. CBJ – Trapper Hat courtesy of Capital One

• Jan. 7 vs. DAL – Alex Ovechkin Floss Holder

• Jan. 13 vs. MTL – Dylan Strome Bobblehead

• Feb. 2 vs. NYI – Pierre-Luc Dubois Designed Hat

• Feb. 27 vs. VGK – Reusable Shopping Bag courtesy of Giant

• March 22 vs. COL – Slapshot Plush Hat

• April 12 vs. PIT – Team Poster

Theme Nights

Theme nights during the 2025-26 season include:

• Oct. 8 vs. BOS – Opening Night

• Oct. 14 vs. TBL – Hispanic Heritage

• Oct. 19 vs. VAN – Educators Appreciation presented by KPMG

• Oct. 21 vs. SEA – Donate Life presented by MedStar Health

• Oct. 25 vs. OTT– Oktoberfest presented by Logan’s Sausage

• Oct. 31 vs. NYI – Hockey Halloween presented by Dunkin’

• Nov. 5 vs. STL – Veterans Day presented by LiUNA

• Nov. 19 vs. EDM – ‘80s Night

• Nov. 22 TBL – Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Leidos

• Nov. 26 vs. WPG – CapsGiving

• Dec. 18 vs. TOR – Caps Canines Night presented by PEDIGREE Foundation

• Dec. 20 vs. DET – Caps Holiday Party presented by Ticketmaster

• Dec. 23 vs. NYR – Caps Holiday Party presented by Ticketmaster

• Jan. 3 VS. CHI – Youth Hockey Night

• Jan. 7 vs. DAL – Country Music Night

• Jan. 15 vs. SJS – First Responders Night presented by Google Cloud

• Jan. 17 vs. FLA – Pride presented by Giant

• Jan. 31 vs. CAR – Margaritaville presented by Ocean City

• Feb. 5 vs. NSH – Star Wars Night presented by GDIT

• Feb. 25 vs. PHI – Heart Health Awareness presented by MedStar Health

• Feb. 27 vs. VGK – Celebrating Black History presented by Giant

• March 3 vs. UTA – Salute to the Military

• March 9 vs. CGY – Hockey Talks in partnership with MedStar Health

• March 14 vs. BOS – Go Green presented by Golden Bear Environmental & Venture Global

• March 18 vs. OTT – Cherry Blossom Night

• March 20 vs. NJD – Women in Hockey

• March 22 vs. COL – Kids Day

• March 31vs. PHI – Neuro Awareness presented by MedStar Health

• April 12 vs. PIT – Fan Appreciation presented by Michelob ULTRA

Special Ticket Offers

The Capitals will also offer an array of special ticket offers. Each special ticket offer will receive a unique gift with a purchase item or experience specific to the theme. Season ticket members will have access to purchase the items without purchasing an additional ticket. Further information will be shared at a later date. Special group ticket offers during the 2025-26 season include:

• Oct. 14 vs. TBL – Hispanic Heritage featuring a Los Capitals hat

• Oct. 17 vs. MIN – Capitals swim cap

• Oct. 19 vs. VAN – Educators Appreciation featuring a Capitals lanyard and badge holder

• Oct. 21 vs. SEA – Law Enforcement Capitals challenge coin

• Oct. 25 vs. OTT– Oktoberfest featuring a Capitals beer stein

• Oct. 25 vs. OTT – Capitals pickleball paddle

• Nov. 5 vs. STL – Veterans Day featuring Capitals military branch hats

• Nov. 15 vs. NJD – Capitals lacrosse water bottle

• Nov. 17 vs. LAK – Healthcare Heroes Capitals tote bag

• Dec. 11 vs. CAR – Capitals Grateful Dead jersey

• Dec. 18 vs. TOR – Caps Canines Night featuring a dog jersey

• Jan. 3 vs. CHI – Youth Hockey Night featuring Capitals stick tape

• Jan. 7 vs. DAL – Country Music Night featuring a Capitals cowboy hat

• Jan. 15 vs. SJS – First Responders Night featuring a Capitals challenge coin

• Jan. 17 vs. FLA – Pride featuring a Capitals rainbow jersey

• Jan. 31 vs. CAR – Margaritaville featuring an Alex Ovechkin tropical mug

• Feb. 5 vs. NSH – Star Wars Night featuring an Ovi-Wan-Kenobi bobblehead

• March 18 vs. OTT – Cherry Blossom Night featuring a Capitals cherry blossom tumbler

Capital One Cardholders

Capital One cardholders now have the opportunity to purchase single game tickets for the 2025-26 Capitals season at 10% off standard single game prices. Click here to purchase tickets.

An eligible Capital One credit or debit card is required at check out. Other credit or debit card types are not valid for this exclusive offer. All tickets purchased can be accessed via Monumental Sports Account Manager, or by downloading the NHL app and setting Capitals as favorite team.This offer will remain active throughout the 2025-26 season, subject to availability. Offer may not be combined with any other discount offer. Prices listed are 10% off standard single game prices on Ticketmaster and are valid for all Capitals home games.