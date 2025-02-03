Capitals and Giant Announce Initiatives Celebrating Black History in February

ARLINGTON, VA – The Washington Capitals announced today initiatives taking place in February in celebration of Capitals Black History Month presented by Giant. Initiatives are planned throughout the month to honor the organization's history, celebrate Black achievement in hockey and highlight how the Capitals are working to further grow the game in the region.

Plans in February include:

Baltimore Banners and Giant Special Practice – Feb. 2

On Sunday, Feb. 2, Giant hosted a lunch and equipment sorting event with the Baltimore Banners at the Mimi DiPietro Rink in Baltimore. A skate with Giant volunteers followed the Banners’ practice. After the skate, Giant provided lunch, and the team and Giant volunteers sorted donated equipment that the Banners have received this season.

Black History Month Jersey Unveiling Featuring Howard University - Feb. 5

The Washington Capitals will unveil a special "Celebrating Black History" jersey designed by The Museum DC during an event with Howard University faculty and students on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. The jersey unveiling will coincide with a panel discussion titled "Celebrating Black History – Pathways to Hockey," featuring Capitals alumnus and Monumental Sports Network (MNMT) analyst Devante Smith-Pelly, Howard alumnus andMNMT reporter and analyst Tarik El-Bashir, Tennessee State University head ice hockey coach Duante' Abercrombie and The Museum DC’s LeGreg Harrison and Nyrik Lee.

During the event, the Capitals will unveil their Celebrating Black History Month jersey that was designed by The Museum DC. The jersey will be auctioned off in a Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation auction, with proceeds benefitting the Capital Impact Fund. Additional details on the jersey design will be revealed on Feb. 5.

The event will also feature members of the Howard University Figure Skating Club. In 2023, the club became the first such organized group on the campus of a historically Black college or university (HBCU). The club participated in its first intercollegiate tournament in February 2024 and is committed to helping raise interest in ice skating throughout communities of color.

Following the panel, Howard attendees are invited to participate in an open skate at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

Rising Stars Academy Clinic – Feb. 8

Capitals Youth Hockey Development is hosting a Rising Stars Academy clinic on Saturday, Feb. 8, at MedStar Capitals Iceplex for more than 20 high school level players. The clinic will feature on- and off-ice elements, including skill development sessions with participation by Capitals players and a panel on nutrition lead by Giant’s Healthy Living Team. During the clinic, Capitals players will wear the team’s 2024-25 Celebrating Black History specialty jersey that is being auctioned off by MSE Foundation to benefit the Capital Impact Fund. Clinic participants will also be wearing a version of the jersey during the event.

The clinic will be run by Rising Stars lead instructor Bryan King, with support from ambassador Duante’ Abercombie.

The Capitals launched the Rising Stars Academy in 2023 as a co-ed program established to provide elite skill development and mentorship for local hockey players of color. The inaugural Rising Stars Academy took place Aug. 19-20 in 2023, with an emphasis on physical and mental strength as well as social discussions around hockey culture. The Rising Stars Academy is offered at no cost to participants and funded through the Capitals Capital Impact Fund.

Black History Day - Feb. 23

The Capitals will host Black History Day on Sunday, Feb. 23, vs. the Edmonton Oilers. Black History Day will honor Black achievement in hockey and highlight how the organization is working to further grow the game.

A pre-game celebration at District E will feature music from DJ Schemes. In-game content will highlight the Capitals Rising Stars program, the Capitals Celebrating Black History specialty jersey, and Black history in hockey.

The evening will also highlight “Caps 11,” an original song that the Capitals and musical artist Saukrates collaborated on that is dedicated to honoring the 11 Black alumni in Capitals history.

Celebrating Black History Auction – Feb. 5 - Feb. 23

On Feb. 5, the Capitals will debut special jerseys designed by Washington, D.C., based The Museum DC during a special Capitals event featuring Howard University at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. Jerseys signed by all players on the Capitals 2024-25 roster will be auctioned off by Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation to benefit the Capitals Capital Impact Fund. The auction will also feature Capitals Black History Month pucks and team-signed youth hockey jerseys. Additional information on the design inspiration will be announced on Feb. 5 when the jerseys are officially unveiled.

The auction will open on Feb. 5 in conjunction with the jersey unveiling event at washcaps.com/BHAuction and will conclude on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 4 p.m.

Last season’s Celebrating Black History Auction raised $41,450 for the Capital Impact Fund.The Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation created the Capital Impact Fund in 2020 to provide financial support to local nonprofit organizations dedicated to further advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in hockey, along with funding the Rising Stars Academy. The fund aims to help minority youth players reach their greatest potential and create more equal playing fields for all.

Black Hockey History Display

Capitals fans are encouraged to visit the Black Hockey History Display at Capital One Arena, which was unveiled in February 2022. It is a permanent display on the main concourse at section 112 devoted to the Capitals Black history and players. It features:

• Memorabilia including a 1975-76 home jersey worn by Mike Marson (1974-79), a game-used stick by Joel Ward (2011-15) and a game-worn helmet by Devante Smith-Pelly (2017-19).

• A jersey featuring a Players Against Hate end racism shoulder patch. Capitals players wore and auctioned off the jerseys during the Feb. 25, 2021, Black History Night.

• A timeline featuring Black players and key moments in Capitals history.

• An interactive QR code that drives visitors to washcaps.com/blackhockey, featuring additional information to learn about the Capitals commitment to diversity, honoring Black players in history, community partners, resources and more.

Black Hockey History Microsite

Visit the Capitals Black Hockey microsite for information on Capitals specific and league-wide initiatives. The site also highlights Black athletes who have played with the organization, including detailed player biographies. In addition to highlighting specific programs and diversity initiatives, the site contains information on youth programs throughout the region and links to resource materials on black hockey.