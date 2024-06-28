Capitals Acquire Andrew Mangiapane from the Calgary Flames 

The Washington Capitals have acquired forward Andrew Mangiapane from the Calgary Flames for a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft (originally from Colorado), president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

Mangiapane, 28, recorded 40 points (14g, 26a) in 75 games with Calgary in 2023-24. Thirty-six of Mangiapane’s 40 points this past season came at even strength, which ranked third on the Flames. The 5’10”, 184-pound forward ranked sixth on Calgary in assists, points and plus-minus (+7), and tied for sixth in goals. In addition, Mangiapane accounted for 72 high danger scoring chances for, which tied for the team lead. Mangiapane, who has reached the 40-point mark in each of the last three seasons, recorded a career high 55 points (35g, 20a) in 2021-22.

In 417 career NHL games with Calgary, Mangiapane has recorded 215 points (109g, 106a). In addition, Mangiapane has registered 12 points (6g, 6a) in 27 career playoff games. Mangiapane was originally selected by the Flames in the sixth round (166th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

Internationally, Mangiapane has represented Canada at the 2021 and 2024 IIHF World Championships, earning a gold medal in 2021. The Toronto, Ontario native scored seven goals in seven games at the 2021 tournament, which led all skaters, and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.