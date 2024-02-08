A Patriotic Baby Shower

On Thursday afternoon the Capitals hosted a 'Star Spangled Baby Shower' for expectant military moms from Operation Homefront.

Operation Homefront is a national non-profit that serves America's military families, and baby showers are a part of their recurring support programming.

The shower was hosted at a new Greek restaurant called Balos Estiatorio in Dupont Circle where four expectant moms were showered the way they deserve.

Capitals coaching staff and players’ other halves again participated in the shower.