A Patriotic Baby Shower

The Capitals and Operation Homefront showered four expectant mothers

baby shower 2024
By Taryn Bray
@tarynbray WashingtonCaps.com

On Thursday afternoon the Capitals hosted a 'Star Spangled Baby Shower' for expectant military moms from Operation Homefront.

Operation Homefront is a national non-profit that serves America's military families, and baby showers are a part of their recurring support programming.

The shower was hosted at a new Greek restaurant called Balos Estiatorio in Dupont Circle where four expectant moms were showered the way they deserve.

Capitals coaching staff and players’ other halves again participated in the shower.

baby shower 2

“This is a super important event because we’re honoring military and their spouses and families,” Casey Carbery said.

“They give so much of their lives and time selflessly to our country. Hopefully they can feel our support and just know that we are excited for them and this next chapter of their lives.”

A few weeks before the shower, Sydney Kuemper hosted a few of the wives at her home to wrap all the gifts. Additionally, several Caps significant others attended the shower which included yummy food, baby shower games and opening tons of gifts.

gifts2

One special gift was a painted Capitals themed stool that all the moms know they’ll be able to use for years to come.

Additionally, Taylor Wilson, an avid baker, made adorable safari themed cookies.

cookies

The shower offers the expectant moms not only important items for the babies but it also offers the chance to connect with other women and moms in the community and share their stories which often include a lot of similarities.

Logan Leonhardt, wife of Video Coach Brett Leonhardt, comes from three generations of a military family so she especially can relate to these military moms.

“It’s so important to honor the women that are here today,” said Leonhardt. “I’m so excited to thank them for their service because they’ve made the ultimate sacrifice and just to be a part of this is exciting.”

gifts1

Leonhardt and Chrishna Wray, one of the expectant moms, connected so much they even planned to have a play date with their kids in the future.

Wray was incredibly touched by all the support, “I’ll probably go home and cry after this,” she said.

This is the second consecutive season that the Capitals have hosted a baby shower with Operation Homefront and the continued partnership is extremely meaningful to everyone involved.

“We are incredibly grateful for the partnership with the Capitals,” said Rachael Tetreau, Regional Operations Manager for Operation Homefront.  “A lot of these moms are stationed very far away from their families so this might be the only baby shower they get.”

As a part of the day, Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation gave a $10,000 donation to Operation Homefront which helps cover the costs of all the gifts and support the programs that help these families thrive.

