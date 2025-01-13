A Capital's Best Friend | W Magazine

From Capitals’ Foster to Capitals’ Parent: Hendrix Lapierre and Billie

After a spending the night cuddling teammate Connor McMichael’s foster dog Eden last fall, Lapierre and his girlfriend decided to adopt the brown Labrador mix.

“She was just hugging us and cuddling and stuff,” Lapierre said of the night they decided to adopt the dog. “So we're like, ‘I think that's the one,’ and we didn't really think about it too much. We just said, ‘Alright, let's go and we'll figure it out.’ And it's been really good ever since.”

Lapierre has since changed the pup’s name to Billie, choosing the moniker because it “sounded good” in both his native French language and English. Lapierre’s favorite thing to do with Billie is play hide-and-seek.

“I’ll throw something down the stairs, and by the time she goes to get it, I'm somewhere in the house,” Lapierre said. “I whistle or something and then she tries to find me. Sometimes it takes a lot of time because she’s right there, but she doesn’t realize that I’m there.”