The following article appears in W Magazine, a lifestyle publication produced by the Washington Capitals. The magazine features more than 200 pages of exclusive photography of Capitals players and their families and content and interviews on lifestyle topics with each member of the 2025-25 roster. It is available online at *washcaps.com/WMagazine* and at the Team Stores at Capital One Arena and at the Team Store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex as a gift with purchase
A Capital's Best Friend | W Magazine
W delves into the four-legged friends that make up the Caps’ canine roster, including the newest additions to the team.
Nic Dowd Sponsors Future Service Dog
In collaboration with America’s VetDogs, Nic Dowd and his family are sponsoring a future service dog’s training with proceeds raised via their Dowd’s Crowd community program. The black Labrador is named Judy, a nod to Dowd’s nickname in the locker room.
The pup is being raised by a volunteer puppy raiser in both the Washington, D.C. and Boston, Mass., areas to assist a veteran or first responder with disabilities, a cause Dowd is passionate about.
“I think people that are requiring dogs that are supplied by America’s VetDogs need help and they’ve generally been through a lot of really tough situations,” Dowd said. “I think having a dog can not only help them with their daily tasks from a physical standpoint, but also from a mental standpoint.”
From Capitals’ Foster to Capitals’ Parent: Hendrix Lapierre and Billie
After a spending the night cuddling teammate Connor McMichael’s foster dog Eden last fall, Lapierre and his girlfriend decided to adopt the brown Labrador mix.
“She was just hugging us and cuddling and stuff,” Lapierre said of the night they decided to adopt the dog. “So we're like, ‘I think that's the one,’ and we didn't really think about it too much. We just said, ‘Alright, let's go and we'll figure it out.’ And it's been really good ever since.”
Lapierre has since changed the pup’s name to Billie, choosing the moniker because it “sounded good” in both his native French language and English. Lapierre’s favorite thing to do with Billie is play hide-and-seek.
“I’ll throw something down the stairs, and by the time she goes to get it, I'm somewhere in the house,” Lapierre said. “I whistle or something and then she tries to find me. Sometimes it takes a lot of time because she’s right there, but she doesn’t realize that I’m there.”
Cherry-picked Just for Fehervary
Last year, Martin Fehervary fostered Cherry, a Labrador/Weimaraner mix, through Wolf Trap Animal Rescue. He enjoyed the foster experience so much that he reached out to Cherry’s forever family so the two could be reunited for this year’s Caps Canine Calendar.
The calendar’s photoshoot in October was the first time Fehervary had seen Cherry since she was adopted.
“She was a great dog, and she still is, and I was really happy to see her after a year,” Fehervary said. “She’s way bigger than last time we saw her.”
The Caps Canine Calendar is available for purchase online and at the team stores at MedStar Capitals Iceplex and Capital One Arena. All proceeds from the sale of the calendar benefit MSE Foundation and Wolf Trap Animal Rescue.
Thompson’s Newest Goaltending Mitts
A self-proclaimed dog lover, Logan Thompson couldn’t resist the opportunity to foster Mitts, a heeler mix, from Wolf Trap Animal Rescue when he arrived in D.C.
“We heard about it through McMichael and Willie,” Thompson said. “We wanted to help out as best we could.”
Mitts has fit in well with Levi and Luna, Thompson’s two golden retrievers, that they’ve decided to adopt her. Mitts, renamed Libby, also appears in the Caps Canine Calendar, headlining the month of June with Dylan McIlrath and Rasmus Sandin.
PLD is Frank-ly in Love with Fostering
Pierre-Luc Dubois began fostering a Golden retriever/German Shepard mix from Wolf Trap Animal Rescue upon his arrival in Washington, D.C., and ultimately couldn’t let him go.
“We went in with the intention of fostering for two weeks, and he just fit in so well with our other two that after two weeks, we felt like we couldn’t give him away,” Dubois said. “The house is a little bit more hectic now, but it makes it fun.”
Frank officially joined the Dubois family in early October, adding a third dog to their household.
“They get spurts of energy throughout the day where it's all three of them, but it's funny because most of the time one will be playing with him, and then they’ll tap out, and then another one will wake up from their nap, and then go play with him. Then all three nap, all three pick up, and then all three play. It’s a funny a cycle. They love him.”
Frank is featured in the Caps Canine Calendar, headlining the month of December alongside his siblings Georgia and Enzo, as well as with John Carlson and his dog, Ellie.
New Pups on the Block
Get to know the Capitals’ newest four-legged friends.
Bruce Chychrun
Breed: Cane Corso
Tricks: Sit, down, place, leave it and paw.
Diet: Clean ingredients like dad, but kibbled.
Dad’s Review: “He looks scary, but he's just a love bug. I think as he gets bigger, he's going to be 150 pounds, so he's going to be pretty intimidating – but he’s actually just a big baby.” – Jakob Chychrun
Georgia Dubois
Breed: English Bulldog
Favorite Activity: Going up on the couch in the basement.
Secret Talent: Comedian.
Dad’s Review: “She makes me laugh 24/7 because her tongue is out, or her teeth are out, or she's got a funny face, or she's sitting in a funny position.” – Pierre-Luc Dubois
Enzo Dubois
Breed: Swiss Mountain Dog
Favorite Activities: Cuddling, going for walks and playing with Georgia.
Dad’s Review: “He’s got this sweet look to him where he’s got the puppy dog eyes and just presses his head on your knee, and he wants you to pet him.” – Pierre-Luc Dubois
Frank Dubois
Breed: Golden Retriever/German Shephard Mix
Nickname: Jack-Jack from The Incredibles because “he’s got a lot of different specialties up his sleeve.”
Story Behind My Name: “We went through a lot of names, and that’s the one that stuck.” – Pierre-Luc Dubois
Lily Duhaime
Breed: Dachshund
Strengths: Ability to love unconditionally.
Personality: Fierce.
Why My Breed: “My girlfriend picked her.” – Brandon Duhaime
Parker Raddysh
Breed: Mini Labradoodle
Strengths: Not afraid to get dressed up for the occasion.
Favorite Activity: Going for walks with mom and dad.
Kendra (Kenni) Roy
Breed: Pointer-Terrier Mix
Favorite Activity: Sleeping.
Tricks: Sit, pause, roll over, and guess where the treat is.
Dad’s Review: “She has a big personality. She's a pretty bratty dog.” – Matt Roy
Levi and Luna Thompson
Breed: Golden Retrievers
Strengths: Cuddling.
Favorite Activities: Treats and playing fetch.
Dad’s Review: “They bring a lot of good energy around the house. They get along with everyone, and they're friendly dogs.” – Logan Thompson
Rosie Vrana
Breed: Cavapoo
Favorite Toy: Stuffed monkey.
Favorite Activity: Car rides in her car seat.
Story Behind My Name: “We originally really liked Hayley, but we didn't want her to have the same name as our friend’s dog, so we changed it. Rosie works because she's ginger with curly hair.” – Jakub Vrana