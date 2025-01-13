A Capital's Best Friend | W Magazine

W delves into the four-legged friends that make up the Caps’ canine roster, including the newest additions to the team.

W mag dogs
By Hayley Salvatore
@hayleysalvator3 WashingtonCaps.com

The following article appears in W Magazine, a lifestyle publication produced by the Washington Capitals. The magazine features more than 200 pages of exclusive photography of Capitals players and their families and content and interviews on lifestyle topics with each member of the 2025-25 roster. It is available online at *washcaps.com/WMagazine* and at the Team Stores at Capital One Arena and at the Team Store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex as a gift with purchase

Nic Dowd Sponsors Future Service Dog

In collaboration with America’s VetDogs, Nic Dowd and his family are sponsoring a future service dog’s training with proceeds raised via their Dowd’s Crowd community program. The black Labrador is named Judy, a nod to Dowd’s nickname in the locker room.

The pup is being raised by a volunteer puppy raiser in both the Washington, D.C. and Boston, Mass., areas to assist a veteran or first responder with disabilities, a cause Dowd is passionate about.

“I think people that are requiring dogs that are supplied by America’s VetDogs need help and they’ve generally been through a lot of really tough situations,” Dowd said. “I think having a dog can not only help them with their daily tasks from a physical standpoint, but also from a mental standpoint.”

judy

From Capitals’ Foster to Capitals’ Parent: Hendrix Lapierre and Billie

After a spending the night cuddling teammate Connor McMichael’s foster dog Eden last fall, Lapierre and his girlfriend decided to adopt the brown Labrador mix.

“She was just hugging us and cuddling and stuff,” Lapierre said of the night they decided to adopt the dog. “So we're like, ‘I think that's the one,’ and we didn't really think about it too much. We just said, ‘Alright, let's go and we'll figure it out.’ And it's been really good ever since.”

Lapierre has since changed the pup’s name to Billie, choosing the moniker because it “sounded good” in both his native French language and English. Lapierre’s favorite thing to do with Billie is play hide-and-seek.

“I’ll throw something down the stairs, and by the time she goes to get it, I'm somewhere in the house,” Lapierre said. “I whistle or something and then she tries to find me. Sometimes it takes a lot of time because she’s right there, but she doesn’t realize that I’m there.”

billie

Cherry-picked Just for Fehervary

Last year, Martin Fehervary fostered Cherry, a Labrador/Weimaraner mix, through Wolf Trap Animal Rescue. He enjoyed the foster experience so much that he reached out to Cherry’s forever family so the two could be reunited for this year’s Caps Canine Calendar.

The calendar’s photoshoot in October was the first time Fehervary had seen Cherry since she was adopted.

“She was a great dog, and she still is, and I was really happy to see her after a year,” Fehervary said. “She’s way bigger than last time we saw her.”

The Caps Canine Calendar is available for purchase online and at the team stores at MedStar Capitals Iceplex and Capital One Arena. All proceeds from the sale of the calendar benefit MSE Foundation and Wolf Trap Animal Rescue.

cherry

Thompson’s Newest Goaltending Mitts

A self-proclaimed dog lover, Logan Thompson couldn’t resist the opportunity to foster Mitts, a heeler mix, from Wolf Trap Animal Rescue when he arrived in D.C.

“We heard about it through McMichael and Willie,” Thompson said. “We wanted to help out as best we could.”

Mitts has fit in well with Levi and Luna, Thompson’s two golden retrievers, that they’ve decided to adopt her. Mitts, renamed Libby, also appears in the Caps Canine Calendar, headlining the month of June with Dylan McIlrath and Rasmus Sandin.

mitts

PLD is Frank-ly in Love with Fostering

Pierre-Luc Dubois began fostering a Golden retriever/German Shepard mix from Wolf Trap Animal Rescue upon his arrival in Washington, D.C., and ultimately couldn’t let him go.

“We went in with the intention of fostering for two weeks, and he just fit in so well with our other two that after two weeks, we felt like we couldn’t give him away,” Dubois said. “The house is a little bit more hectic now, but it makes it fun.”

Frank officially joined the Dubois family in early October, adding a third dog to their household.

“They get spurts of energy throughout the day where it's all three of them, but it's funny because most of the time one will be playing with him, and then they’ll tap out, and then another one will wake up from their nap, and then go play with him. Then all three nap, all three pick up, and then all three play. It’s a funny a cycle. They love him.”

Frank is featured in the Caps Canine Calendar, headlining the month of December alongside his siblings Georgia and Enzo, as well as with John Carlson and his dog, Ellie.

dubois dog

New Pups on the Block

Get to know the Capitals’ newest four-legged friends.

Bruce Chychrun

Breed: Cane Corso

Tricks: Sit, down, place, leave it and paw.

Diet: Clean ingredients like dad, but kibbled.

Dad’s Review: “He looks scary, but he's just a love bug. I think as he gets bigger, he's going to be 150 pounds, so he's going to be pretty intimidating – but he’s actually just a big baby.” – Jakob Chychrun

Georgia Dubois

Breed: English Bulldog

Favorite Activity: Going up on the couch in the basement.

Secret Talent: Comedian.

Dad’s Review: “She makes me laugh 24/7 because her tongue is out, or her teeth are out, or she's got a funny face, or she's sitting in a funny position.” – Pierre-Luc Dubois

Enzo Dubois

Breed: Swiss Mountain Dog

Favorite Activities: Cuddling, going for walks and playing with Georgia.

Dad’s Review: “He’s got this sweet look to him where he’s got the puppy dog eyes and just presses his head on your knee, and he wants you to pet him.” – Pierre-Luc Dubois

Frank Dubois

Breed: Golden Retriever/German Shephard Mix

Nickname: Jack-Jack from The Incredibles because “he’s got a lot of different specialties up his sleeve.”

Story Behind My Name: “We went through a lot of names, and that’s the one that stuck.” – Pierre-Luc Dubois

Lily Duhaime

Breed: Dachshund

Strengths: Ability to love unconditionally.

Personality: Fierce.

Why My Breed: “My girlfriend picked her.” – Brandon Duhaime

Parker Raddysh

Breed: Mini Labradoodle

Strengths: Not afraid to get dressed up for the occasion.

Favorite Activity: Going for walks with mom and dad.

Kendra (Kenni) Roy

Breed: Pointer-Terrier Mix

Favorite Activity: Sleeping.

Tricks: Sit, pause, roll over, and guess where the treat is.

Dad’s Review: She has a big personality. She's a pretty bratty dog.” – Matt Roy

Levi and Luna Thompson

Breed: Golden Retrievers

Strengths: Cuddling.

Favorite Activities: Treats and playing fetch.

Dad’s Review: “They bring a lot of good energy around the house. They get along with everyone, and they're friendly dogs.” – Logan Thompson

Rosie Vrana

Breed: Cavapoo

Favorite Toy: Stuffed monkey.

Favorite Activity: Car rides in her car seat.

Story Behind My Name: “We originally really liked Hayley, but we didn't want her to have the same name as our friend’s dog, so we changed it. Rosie works because she's ginger with curly hair.” – Jakub Vrana

