Vancouver Canucks Announce Hockey Operations Update

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today updates to the team’s Hockey Operations department. Chris Trivieri has been promoted to Assistant Athletic Therapist, Curtis Bell has been named an Athletic Therapist, and Gerry Ramogida has been named Performance Therapist. The team has also hired Patrick Leblond and Luca Caputi as full-time Amateur Scouts.

Trivieri begins his fourth season with the organization, having begun with the Abbotsford Canucks for the 2021.22 season as an Assistant Athletic Trainer and continuing in that role until the 2023.24 season, where he was named Head Athletic Therapist. Prior to his time with the Canucks, the Welland, ON native spent one season (2018.19) with the Kingston Frontenacs and two seasons (2019-21) with the Niagara IceDogs of Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

Bell, from Los Angeles, CA, joins the organization having spent the 12 seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, serving as an Assistant Athletic Trainer, Director of Sports Performance, and most recently as an Athletic Trainer. He has also served as Head Athletic Trainer for the Tampa Bay Lightning (1997-99), New Jersey Devils (2003-04), and Florida Panthers (2005-08). Bell graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from the University of Southern California in 1992 and earned a master’s degree in Applied Clinical Nutrition from Northeast College in 2017.

Vancouver native Ramogida joins the organization after nearly three decades as a leading chiropractor and performance therapist. He has experience working with athletes across various sports, including the NHL, NBA, NFL, EPL, and Olympic Track and Field. He has developed a unique approach that combines manual techniques with deep biomechanical insights. Ramogida obtained a Bachelor of Science from the University of British Columbia in 1993 and a Doctor of Chiropractic from Western Staes Chiropractic College in 1997.

Leblond has spent six seasons as a scout for the Cape Breton Eagles of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), with the 2023.24 season spent as Director of Scouting and Hockey Operations Administration. Prior to his time in Cape Breton, the Quebec native was a regional scout with the Val-d’Or Foreurs in 2011.12 and was a scout for QMJHL Central Scouting during the 2017.18 season.

Caputi spend parts of the previous three seasons as Head Coach of the Kingston Frontenacs, holding a record of 72-67-5-3, leading the team to the OHL Playoffs during the 2021.22 season. The Toronto, ON native also spent three seasons as an Associate Coach (2018-21) with the Frontenacs and three seasons as an Assistant Coach (2015-18) with the Guelph Storm (OHL). Caputi suited up for 35 games during his NHL career (2008.09 to 2010.11), split between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs, recording nine points (3-6-9) and 20 penalty minutes.