Game Notes: Canucks vs. Wild

CANUCKS VS WILD

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, CITY, FanDuel Sports Network North, FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the second of three meetings between the Canucks and Wild this season: Nov. 1 (road, 5-2 L), Dec. 6 (home), and Apr. 2 (road).

Vancouver is 49-39-5-14 all-time against Minnesota, including a 27-14-3-8 record at home.

The Canucks are 2-4-4 in their last 10 games against the Wild (1-2-2 in their last five).

Evander Kane leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Minnesota with 22 points (13-9-22) in 34 career games.

In 17 career games against the Wild, Elias Pettersson has 12 points (7-5-12).

Quinn Hughes has 11 points (1-10-11) in 14 career games against Minnesota.

In 20 career game against the Wild, Brock Boeser has 11 points (3-8-11).

Kevin Lankinen is 1-1-3 with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage in seven career game against Minnesota.

Nikita Tolopilo has yet to appear in a game against the Wild in his career.

QUICK NUMBERS

Quinn Hughes has 12 points (1-11-12) in his last 10 games.

Elias Pettersson has four points (2-2-4) in his last four games against the Wild.

Aatu Räty recorded his first career multi-assist game on Nov. 1/25 at MIN.

LAST MEETING – NOV. 1/25: VAN 2 at MIN 5

Vladimir Tarasenko opened the scoring for the Wild at 15:53 of the first…Drew O’Connor tied the game just over five-and-a-half minutes into the second…Mackenzie MacEachern and Aatu Räty had the assists…Marco Rossi game Minnesota the lead just before the 14-minute mark of the period…Vinnie Hinostroza doubled the Wild’s lead 4:07 into the third…Jonas Brodin added a tally at 5:46 of the third…O’Connor scored his second of the game with seven minutes gone in the final frame…Räty had the lone helper…Ryan Hartman scored into an empty net with 3:17 remaining…Filip Hronek had five shots…Räty had five hits…Pierre-Olivier Joseph blocked two shots…Thatcher Demko made 22 saves.

2025.26 TEAM RANKS