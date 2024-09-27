Start Time for Vancouver Canucks Game on November 17 Changed to 7:00pm PT

NEW TIME ANNOUNCED - CDC 1
By Canucks Communications
@Canucks Vancouver Canucks

VANCOUVER, B.C. - The Vancouver Canucks announced today a change in the start time for its game on Sunday, November 17, 2024, against the Nashville Predators.

Originally slated to start at 5:00pm, the game will now begin at 7:00pm PT at Rogers Arena with live national coverage on Sportsnet.

The adjustment ensures that fans will have the opportunity to also celebrate the CFL Championship game, which kicks off at 3:00pm PT, without conflict. The Grey Cup is an important event for BC Place, the City of Vancouver and British Columbia sports fans.

We appreciate the cooperation of our league partners, the Nashville Predators, and Sportsnet in making this scheduling adjustment.

News Feed

Danton Heinen Back in Familiar Territory

Daniel Sprong Dazzles, Jake DeBrusk Doubles Up to Lift Canucks 4-3 Over Flames

Building Blue: D-Petey Discusses Learning from Filip Hronek as He Prepares for First Full Season in North America

Artūrs Šilovs Backstops Canucks to 3-1 Victory over Kraken in Preseason Opener at Rogers Arena

Six Big Changes Coming to Rogers Arena

Canucks Commence Preseason at Rogers Arena with Matchup Against Seattle Kraken 

Nova Wolf’s Truth and Reconciliation Design Aims to Uplift Generations

Canucks Sports & Entertainment Announce Molson Coors Beverage Company as Official Partner

'I’m trying to make a name for myself’: Sawyer Mynio Tackles his Second NHL Training Camp with Added Confidence

Canucks Agree to Terms with Goaltender Kevin Lankinen on a One-Year Contract

Hard Work and Fun is the Perfect Combo for Max Sasson

'We have a hungry group’: Elias Pettersson is Ready to Build on Last Year’s Accomplishments

‘There were years where I had over 1200 practices’: Yogi Švejkovský Speaks about His Journey to Assistant Coach on the Vancouver Canucks

Canucks' Veteran Core Raise the Bar, Setting Higher Expectations this Season

Canucks to Recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation  

Things to Know For Canucks Training Camp

Jim Rutherford, Patrik Allvin and Rick Tocchet Speak Ahead of Canucks Training Camp

Building Blue: Riley Patterson Unlocked a New Level to His Game Through Journalling and Living in the Moment