Start Time for Vancouver Canucks Game on November 17 Changed to 7:00pm PT

VANCOUVER, B.C. - The Vancouver Canucks announced today a change in the start time for its game on Sunday, November 17, 2024, against the Nashville Predators.

Originally slated to start at 5:00pm, the game will now begin at 7:00pm PT at Rogers Arena with live national coverage on Sportsnet.

The adjustment ensures that fans will have the opportunity to also celebrate the CFL Championship game, which kicks off at 3:00pm PT, without conflict. The Grey Cup is an important event for BC Place, the City of Vancouver and British Columbia sports fans.

We appreciate the cooperation of our league partners, the Nashville Predators, and Sportsnet in making this scheduling adjustment.