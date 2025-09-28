Skate of Your Dreams Brings Young Players to the Big Stage at Rogers Arena

Before the Vancouver Canucks played their first preseason game at Rogers Arena, some very special kids got to take the ice.

Skate of Your Dreams, presented by Rogers, inspires kids to achieve their dreams in hockey and in life. The children are chosen to participate in the skate, which promotes working hard, having fun, and being supportive teammates.

Canucks Alumni Chris Higgins and Stan Smyl served as guest coaches, and the kids were also welcomed by current Canuck, Filip Chytil, at the event.

Alex, 9, was thrilled to hit the ice in a game before the players had played on home ice this season. A goaltender with Vancouver minor hockey, his favourite player is Kevin Lankinen, and he loves the pressure of the position.

“I like getting big shot saves, and being last line of defence is kind of fun,” Alex said.

Alex’s favourite part of watching the Cnaucks play at Rogers Arena is the atmosphere and the good vibes when the Canucks win.

Kayleena, 10, who plays hockey in Maple Ridge, said her favourite part of the game is scoring goals – and she scored in the game at Rogers Arena.

She’s been playing the sport for six years and has had the unique experience of skating on Rogers Arena ice as part of the Canucks Kids Club. For Kayleena, seeing the Canucks’ locker room stood out as an unforgettable moment.

Parents proudly watched as their children warmed up, lined up for the national anthem, and then played their game. Christina Chiu’s eight-year-old son Micah was inspired to follow in his older brother’s footsteps and play hockey. Micah plays with heart and works on improving his game and helping his teammates.

Micah looks up to Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland, Kiefer Sherwood and Evander Kane for their effort and what they’ve been able to accomplish on the ice.

“Today was absolutely huge for him, because he gets passed up on opportunities, unfortunately, because of his size,” Christina said. “He’s also the third child, so gets lots of hand-me-downs, and there's not a lot of new experiences he gets to call his own. So, this was really special for him. I think it's a memory he will take away with him for the rest of his life.”

The highlight for Micah was stepping into the locker room and being surprised with a Canucks jersey with his name on the back.

The Skate of Your Dreams program gives kids more than just ice time, it’s a chance to see themselves in the game they love, surrounded by role models, and supported by their community.