Scouting Director Todd Harvey Discusses The 5 New Prospects from the 2024 NHL Entry Draft 

By Chris Faber

The Vancouver Canucks wrapped up the 2024 NHL Entry Draft with five new prospects added to the pipeline.

Let’s give you some information on each of those prospects and wrap up each report with a quote from Canucks Scouting Director Todd Harvey.

3rd Round, 93rd Overall: Melvin Fernström, RW 

With their first pick in the draft, the Canucks went with Melvin Fernström. He is a 6’1” Swedish forward out of the Örebro organization in the SHL.

Fernström was the third-highest point-getter in the Swedish J20 league, picking up 31 goals and 32 assists for 63 points in 45 games. He led Sweden at the U18s with eight points in seven games.

We asked Fernström what he wants to accomplish in the next 12 months.

“I hope to take a place on the SHL team and play a lot there,” said Fernström.

Scouting Director Todd Harvey joined us post-draft to discuss each prospect.

"We like the way he plays a good two-way game. He goes to the spots to score goals. He's the kind of kid that has a good brain and you can see it with how he gets to the dirty areas and is very detailed with his approach in the offensive zone,” said Harvey.

4th Round, 125th Overall: Riley Patterson, C/W 

Riley Patterson was selected as their second pick of the draft. Patterson is a 6’1”, 193-pound, right-shot centre who played for the Barrie Colts in the OHL last season.

Patterson was ninth in the OHL for goals from a U18 player. He scored 29 goals and added 33 assists for 62 points in 68 games. He added two goals and one assist in six playoff games.

On top of his point totals, scouts like his two-way ability as a centre.

When asked about which NHL player he looks up to, Patterson talked about a current Canuck.

"It's J.T. Miller. He's a player I can see myself like. He's a bigger body who protects the puck a lot and has offence,” said Patterson.

Harvey laughed and said it is a great player to look up to.

“His season started slow, but in the second half, he really came on. He came back after Christmas and started putting some points up on the board, but he also was playing a more direct game. He can play a little bit of center and he can also play the wing. His feet just continued to get better, and his board work got better. I'm expecting him to have a big, big year next year,” said Harvey.

6th Round, 162nd Overall: Anthony Romani, RW 

The Canucks went back to the OHL with their first pick in the sixth round with their selection of the overage, 18-year-old, Anthony Romani. He was passed over in last year’s draft, where he was coming off a 17-year-old season in which he scored 23 goals and added 20 assists for 43 points in 66 games.

This past season, Romani’s offensive production improved a lot. He led the OHL with 58 goals and was second in the OHL for points with 111 in 68 games.

"Going undrafted last year, I had a bit of fuel there and I just wanted to come into this year and have a big year,” said Romani. “I had a big offseason and built my confidence over the year. Playing with great players really helped me have a big year this year."

Harvey and his group like his playmaking ability and hockey IQ in the offensive zone.

“Obviously, you got to respect the goal scoring, but I think there's a lot more to his game. He can make plays, and he's learning to play away from the puck and be better defensively. But the goal scoring, we thought was too hard to turn away from it and we're happy that he fell to us there at 162,” said Harvey.

6th Round, 189th Overall: Parker Alcos, RD 

The second pick of the sixth round had a hometown connection as Parker Alcos was the pick at 189. Alcos is a 6’3”, right-shot defenceman who leans towards the defensive defenceman style of play.

He was born in Port Moody and played for the Burnaby Winter Club before joining the Edmonton Oil Kings of the WHL.

Harvey said his 6’3” size and mobility are two things they like.

“He is a really, really good skater. He is mobile and he can really move pucks. He's light and has a lot of growth left. We are happy that he was there for us, and our people really liked him. I think next year he's going to have a big year with Edmonton but like I said, he's got a lot of growth left in his game,” said Harvey.

7th Round, 221st Overall: Basile Sansonnens, LD

With their final selection in the 2024 draft, the Canucks selected Basile Sansonnens.

He is a 6’3”, 196-pound, left-shot defenceman who sees time on the penalty kill. He played four games in the Swiss men’s league and played between 17-21 minutes per game for Switzerland at the U18 tournament. All in all, a good get in the late rounds according to Harvey.

“He’s a big defenceman. He's raw. He moves pretty good for a big guy and he's going to play in Lausanne next year. We saw him at some tournaments we scouted in that area. So, we’ve seen him a lot and we liked his raw ability and with some growth, there's a good player there,” said Harvey.

Canucks development camp begins on Monday, so be sure to follow along on our social media, including the Canucks Insider account for all the latest news.

