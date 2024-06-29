Scouting Director Todd Harvey Discusses The 5 New Prospects from the 2024 NHL Entry Draft 

We asked Fernström what he wants to accomplish in the next 12 months.

“I hope to take a place on the SHL team and play a lot there,” said Fernström.

Scouting Director Todd Harvey joined us post-draft to discuss each prospect.

"We like the way he plays a good two-way game. He goes to the spots to score goals. He's the kind of kid that has a good brain and you can see it with how he gets to the dirty areas and is very detailed with his approach in the offensive zone,” said Harvey.

4th Round, 125th Overall: Riley Patterson, C/W

Riley Patterson was selected as their second pick of the draft. Patterson is a 6’1”, 193-pound, right-shot centre who played for the Barrie Colts in the OHL last season.

Patterson was ninth in the OHL for goals from a U18 player. He scored 29 goals and added 33 assists for 62 points in 68 games. He added two goals and one assist in six playoff games.

On top of his point totals, scouts like his two-way ability as a centre.

When asked about which NHL player he looks up to, Patterson talked about a current Canuck.

"It's J.T. Miller. He's a player I can see myself like. He's a bigger body who protects the puck a lot and has offence,” said Patterson.

Harvey laughed and said it is a great player to look up to.

“His season started slow, but in the second half, he really came on. He came back after Christmas and started putting some points up on the board, but he also was playing a more direct game. He can play a little bit of center and he can also play the wing. His feet just continued to get better, and his board work got better. I'm expecting him to have a big, big year next year,” said Harvey.

6th Round, 162nd Overall: Anthony Romani, RW

The Canucks went back to the OHL with their first pick in the sixth round with their selection of the overage, 18-year-old, Anthony Romani. He was passed over in last year’s draft, where he was coming off a 17-year-old season in which he scored 23 goals and added 20 assists for 43 points in 66 games.

This past season, Romani’s offensive production improved a lot. He led the OHL with 58 goals and was second in the OHL for points with 111 in 68 games.

"Going undrafted last year, I had a bit of fuel there and I just wanted to come into this year and have a big year,” said Romani. “I had a big offseason and built my confidence over the year. Playing with great players really helped me have a big year this year."

Harvey and his group like his playmaking ability and hockey IQ in the offensive zone.