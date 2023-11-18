PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Kraken

LAST GAME PLAYED – NOV. 16/23: VAN 2 at CGY 5

Elias Pettersson opened the scoring just before the 10-minute mark of the first period with a power play goal...J.T. Miller and Quinn Hughes recorded the assists...Nils Höglander put home his fourth of the season just past the 10-minute mark of the third period...Tyler Myers and Sam Lafferty picked up the assists...Linus Karlsson played his first NHL game and tied Höglander for the team lead in shots (3)...Ian Cole and Mark Friedman tied for the team lead in blocked shots...Friedman also led the team in hits...Casey DeSmith made 34 saves.

LAST 5 - vs SEATTLE

Apr. 4/23: VAN 2 vs SEA 5

Jan. 25/23: VAN 1 @ SEA 6

Dec. 22/22: VAN 6 vs SEA 5 (SO)

Oct. 27/22: VAN 5 @ SEA 4

Apr. 26/22: VAN 5 vs SEA 2

BOP TO THE TOP

Quinn Hughes (6-21-27), Elias Pettersson (8-19-27) and J.T. Miller (10-17-27) are in a three-way tie for the league lead in points. They are the first teammate trio with 27+ points in their teams first 17 games of a season since Dany Heatley, Daniel Alfredsson, and Jason Spezza did it in 2005.06 for the Ottawa Senators.

NON-STOP NOVEMBER

The Vancouver Canucks are currently second place in the Western Conference, are tied with the Boston Bruins for the best home point percentage (.929) in the NHL and have not lost in regulation at Rogers Arena.

On Nov. 15/23, the Canucks extended their season-opening home game point streak to seven games (6-0-1), tying the second longest run in franchise history.

The Canucks recorded their 60th goal of the season on Nov. 11/23 at TOR, marking the second time they have ever reached that mark in 14 games or fewer. They last time they accomplished this feat was in 1983.84 (13 GP).

On Nov. 9/23 vs OTT, the Canucks set a new franchise record for the fewest games to reach 10 wins (13 GP). The record was previously 14 games set in 2005.06 and 2014.15. They also started the month of November 4-0-0, for the first time since 2010.

The Canucks lead the league in goals per game (4.24).

With the 6-2 win on Nov. 6/23 vs EDM, the Vancouver Canucks are off to their best start in franchise history through 12 games (9-2-1).

HRONEK HITTING THEM WITH HIS BEST SHOT

On Nov. 15/23 vs NYI, Filip Hronek recorded his first goal as a Canuck. The shot was recorded at 100.37 mph, the ninth- hardest shot recorded in the league this season. With his goal, Hronek tied the longest point streak by a Canuck defenseman (1-13-14, 11 GP) in franchise history with Dennis Kearns and Jiri Bubla.

Hronek became the third player in Canucks franchise history with an assist streak of 10+ games on Nov. 12 at MTL, joining Daniel Sedin (11 GP 2009.10) and Dennis Kearns (11 GP, 1976.77).

TEAMMATES ON A TEAR

Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller are the first pair of Canucks teammates to each record 10+ goals through the first 16 games of a season since Alexander Mogilny and Trevor Linden in 1995.96.

On Nov. 9 at OTT, Quinn Hughes (18) and Filip Hronek (16) became one of three defencemen pairs in NHL history to each register 14+ assists through the first 13 games of a season and the first since 1991.92.

HELPING HUGHES

After recording two assists on Nov. 15/23 vs NYI, Quinn Hughes owns the Canucks franchise record for fewest games (16 GP) needed to record 20 assists. Henrik Sedin previously held the record (17 GP, 2010.11).

With his lone assist on Nov. 12/23 at MTL, Quinn Hughes recorded his 18th assist of the season through his first 15 games, marking the second time he has accomplished this feat (also 2022.23). Bobby Orr is the only other defenseman to achieve this feat multiple times.

Hughes (21) currently leads the league in assists.

By collecting four points (1-3-4) on Nov. 6/23 vs EDM, Hughes owns the record for most 3+ assist efforts by a defenceman within their first 300 games all-time (16, 295 GP). Notable names on the list include Bobby Orr (15) and Paul Coffey (13). He is also the sixth defensemen all-time with four three-point games in the first 12 games of a season.

After posting three assists on Nov. 6/23 vs EDM, Hughes (21) ranks 2nd in Canucks franchise history for most career regular season or playoff 3+ assist efforts. He trails only Henrik Sedin (38) for most in franchise history.

Hughes currently leads all defenceman in assists since the 2019.20 regular season (233).

PETEY’S PUTTING UP THE POINTS

On Nov. 11/23, Elias Pettersson matched the Canucks franchise record of fastest player to reach 25 points in a season (14 GP). Tony Tanti also completed this feat in 1983.84.

After his three-point outing on Nov. 9/23 at OTT, Pettersson (28) is t-11th with Petri Skriko for most three-point games in Canucks franchise history.

On Nov. 4/23 vs DAL, Elias Pettersson (11) tied the Canucks franchise record for the fewest games needed to score 20 points in a season. Tony Tanti and Patrik Sundstrom both accomplished this feat in 1983.84.

SENSATIONAL STARTS

On Nov. 9/23 vs OTT, Brock Boeser scored the fastest goal to begin a game this season, it also marked the first time the Canucks have scored inside the first 15 seconds of a road game since Henrik Sedin’s goal on Oct. 24/14 at COL.

Scoring within 62 seconds to start the second period on Oct. 19/23 at TBL, Brock Boeser and Tyler Myers recorded the fifth- fastest instance of two goals to start any period in Canucks history.

On Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, Brock Boeser (4-0-4), Elias Pettersson (1-3-4) and J.T. Miller (1-3-4) became the fourth trio in NHL history to each record four+ points in a season opener.

QUINNSANITY

Quinn Hughes is the fourth defenseman in NHL history to record five three-point games within the first 16 games of a season. Other notable names include Bobby Orr (2x), Denis Potvin, Doug Wilson. He leads the league in three-point games this season.

Hughes recorded his third overtime goal on Nov. 15/23 vs NYI, he has the fifth most in franchise history for a defenseman.

Quinn Hughes (5-18-23) is t-7th for most points by a defenceman through their first 15 games in NHL history. Bobby Orr paces the list (30 points, 1974.75).

Hughes is ranked t-3rd for fastest defenceman to reach 20 points in a season (12 GP). Only three defensemen have done it faster, Paul Coffey (10 GP, 1988.89), John Carlson (11 GP, 2019.20) and Bobby Orr (11 GP, 1974.75).

On Nov. 2/23 at SJS, Hughes (1-4-5) set a new career-high for points in a single-game, he tied the single-game franchise record for points by a defenceman, a record also held by Jeff Brown (1994.95). He is the fifth defenceman in the past five years to accomplish this feat and ninth active defenseman to post five points in a contest.

Hughes became one of four players, and the second Canuck, since 1985 with 4+ goals and 10+ assists through the first 10 games of a season. The other players include Morgan Rielly (2018.19), Nick Lidstrom (1997.98), and Paul Reinhart (1989.90).

Hughes recorded a three-point period (1-2-3) for the third time in his career on Nov. 2/23 at SJS, matching Brent Sopel and Dennis Kearns for most by a Canucks defenceman.

DIALED IN DEMKO

Demko recorded his second shutout of the season and fifth of his career in the 2-0 win on Nov. 4/23 vs DAL. This marked the first time he has recorded two shutouts in the same season.

Demko (12) owns the record for fewest goals allowed by a Canucks goalie through their first eight appearances of a season. Other notable names include Roberto Luongo (13, 2012.13) and Kirk McLean (15, 1991.92).

BROCKSTAR

Brock Boeser (13 goals) is currently tied with Auston Matthews, Kyle Connor, and Sam Reinhart for the league lead.

With his sixth goal of the season, registered on Oct. 21/23, Boeser currently ranks third all-time amongst Canucks skaters for most goals through the first five games of a season. Tony Tanti (7 goals, 1983.84) and Alexander Mogliny (7 goals, 1995.96) are tied for first.

GO SHORTY

After posting his fifth SHG of his career on Oct. 28/23 vs NYR, Tyler Myers now ranks t-2nd for most SHG among active defensemen, trailing only Mark Giordano (13). This marked his third SHG with the Canucks ranking him t-3rd for most SHG by a Vancouver defenseman in franchise history. Jyrki Lumme (6) and Mattias Ohlund (5) top the list.

2023.24 CANUCKS MILESTONES

Quinn Hughes appeared in his 300th NHL game, Nov. 16 at CGY

Linus Karlsson appeared in his first NHL game, Nov. 16 at CGY

Ilya Mikheyev appeared in his 200th NHL game, Nov. 6 vs EDM

Elias Pettersson recorded his 200th career assist, Nov. 2 at SJS

Anthony Beauvillier appeared in his 500th NHL game, Nov. 2 at SJS

Brock Boeser appeared in his 400th NHL game, Oct. 14 at EDM

Rick Tocchet recorded his 200th career win, Oct. 14 at EDM

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Akito Hirose recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 17

Linus Karlsson reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 17

Linus Karlsson recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 16

Akito Hirose reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 16

Akito Hirose recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 14

Jack Studnicka reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 14

Jack Studnicka placed on for the purpose of assignment, Nov. 13

Mark Friedman recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 18

Akito Hirose reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 18

Jack Studnicka on regular recall, emergency conditions terminated, Oct. 17

Guillaume Brisebois placed on LTIR, Oct. 17

THREE STARS - NOVEMBER

Hughes – 20 pts

Miller – 15 pts

Demko – 10 pts

Boeser – 10 pts

Pettersson – 5 pts

Mikheyev – 5 pts

Suter – 5 pts

Garland – 5 pts

OCTOBER WINNER - Pettersson (15 pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection