Marco Rossi’s Three-Point Night Helps Canucks’ Comeback Win Over Predators

GAME RECAP - CDC 60
By Lindsey Horsting
Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks secured a 4-3 comeback win over the Nashville Predators at Rogers Arena. 

The Canucks scored early but found themselves down after 40 minutes. They chipped away in the third and played with grit and pushback, and Head Coach Adam Foote was pleased with the group’s effort. 

“We were resilient. That first might have been our best first period of the year. Their goalie was playing really good, and we ended up on the wrong side of it, but we stayed with it and believed, and they kept it together. It was nice to see,” Foote said. 

Marco Rossi had three points on the evening (2-1-3), earning the first star of the game. Rossi, Brock Boeser, and Liam Öhgren’s line combined for two goals and four assists and Foote said their line is well-balanced and Boeser’s leadership has helped them play to the team’s system. 

“They've got good balance on the line,” Foote said. “Brock’s so good at going in the extra meetings that maybe he doesn't need to and supporting the line and helping them out. It's helping Marco and Liam get there quicker.” 

Filip Hronek scored the game-tying goal at 18:59 with six skaters on the ice and also chipped in an assist. He was happy with the team’s resiliency and said these wins are important for the group. 

“We're pretty happy; we needed this one,” Hronek said. “We entered the game with really good effort, and then somehow we got scored on, and I'm really happy that we didn't give up and battled back.” 

“We were just ready to play today, and obviously, the crowd was great, so they pushed us into it.” 

Goaltender Nikita Tolopilo turned aside 16 of 19 shots he faced and was three-for-three in the shootout. 

Goals 

In the first period, Brock Boeser opened the scoring, tipping Filip Hronek’s shot in from the point.

Nashville’s Tyson Jost equalized at 18:28, sending the teams into the first intermission knotted 1-1. 

In the second, Jost scored his second of the night and Nanaimo’s Matthew Wood scored, the Preds taking a 3-1 lead going into the final break. 

In the third, Marco Rossi collected a rebound net front and fired it past Juuse Saros to bring Vancouver within one.

Hronek snapped a shot from the right circle to tie the contest, sending the game into overtime.

Jake DeBrusk scored the lone goal in the shootout to seal the win with his patented top-shelf wrist shot over Juuse Saros. 

“It was nice to see it go in and obviously, Tolo made big saves, right, all we needed was one [goal],” DeBrusk said.  

“Obviously, you’ve got to earn your fun in this league. It's fun in moments like this for us, in front of the home fans as well too.” 

Up Next 

The Canucks are set for a Pacific Northwest showdown with the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, March 14th at 7:00 p.m. PT.

