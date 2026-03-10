36TH ANNUAL CANUCKS FOR KIDS FUND TELETHON, PRESENTED BY TD, SET FOR MARCH 19TH

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks and Canucks for Kids Fund (CFKF) are proud to present the 36th annual Canucks for Kids Fund Telethon, presented by TD. The Telethon, hosted by Elliotte Friedman and Olivia McDonald, will take place on March 19th at 7:00pm, coinciding with the Canucks game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“For four decades, the Canucks for Kids Fund has been a pillar in our community, providing critical support to children and families across the province,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations, and President, Canucks for Kids Fund. “The CFKF Telethon remains one of our most important fundraising initiatives, helping deliver vital resources to families who need them most. We’re incredibly grateful to our fans, partners, and players for their continued generosity and for helping us make a lasting impact in the lives of so many.”

The Telethon donation site is now live, and every dollar helps bring hope, support, and vital resources to children and families who need it most. Fans are encouraged to make a contribution today at canucks.com/telethon.

As a token of appreciation, donations of $100 or more will receive an 8”x10” Black Skate-themed photo collage featuring Jake DeBrusk, Filip Hronek, Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser.

Last year’s Telethon raised over $605,000 for the Canucks for Kids Fund, which supports more than 140 organizations across BC including Canuck Place Children’s Hospice, BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, and Canucks Autism Network (CAN). These vital funds help strengthen essential services and ensure deserving organizations can continue delivering high-quality care and programming to families who depend on them.

Fans attending the game on March 19th will have plenty of opportunities to donate throughout Rogers Arena. Donation stations will be located at sections 108, 111, 113, 121, 316, and 329, as well as Guest Services at section 310, where fans can scan a QR code to donate and receive a full tax receipt. Fans who are not in attendance can watch the game on Sportsnet Pacific or listen live on Sportsnet 650.

Throughout the year, CFKF raises funds through events, B.C.’s largest 50/50 raffle, and other initiatives to support deserving charities across the province. Last year, thanks to our donors, fans, partners, and players, more than $8.2 million was granted to our beneficiaries. This support makes a meaningful difference, helping children and families across BC thrive and build brighter futures. Every dollar truly counts, and CFKF is grateful for the continued support of our community.

About the Canucks for Kids Fund

The Canucks for Kids Fund dedicates resources to assist charities which support children’s health and wellness, education, social impact programming, and the development of grassroots hockey throughout British Columbia. Thanks to the generosity of our fans, donors, players, employees and sponsor partners, the Canucks for Kids Fund has granted over $115 million to charities in British Columbia over the last 40 years.

For more information on our community initiatives and Community & Fan Engagement Nights, visit community.canucks.com. For single game tickets to any Vancouver Canucks home game, visit tickets.canucks.com.

Upcoming Fan & Community Engagement Nights: