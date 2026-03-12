CANUCKS TO HOST FIRST NATIONS CELEBRATION ON MARCH 12TH

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks are proud to host their eighth annual First Nations Celebration on March 12th at 7:00pm, when the team welcomes the Nashville Predators to Rogers Arena. This special evening will honour and recognize First Nations communities, celebrating their cultures and traditions.

“This evening is about celebrating culture, community, and the lasting contributions of First Nations peoples across our province,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “We remain committed to listening, learning, and fostering meaningful conversations that extend well beyond tonight’s game, and we look forward to sharing this celebration with our fans.”

Canucks Sports & Entertainment is honoured to live, work and play on the traditional ancestral and unceded lands of the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations. While our annual game will be a celebratory occasion, we must continue to acknowledge the history of injustices towards Indigenous peoples. As an organization, we are committed to supporting truth and reconciliation, and using our platform to amplify local First Nations communities.

This year’s First Nations Celebration logo was designed by artist Ocean Hyland to honour our coastal connection and the deep relationship between land, sea, and sky. At the centre of the design is the Orca, an animal considered kin to the Tsleil-Waututh people. Known as the People of the Inlet, the Nation’s connection to the water is reflected in the ocean waves and a hidden salmon woven into the artwork. A wolf, an important figure in Tsleil-Waututh culture, is subtly integrated into the design. An eagle watches over the inlet, representing stewardship of the land, sea, and air. Hidden within the Orca’s fin is Raven, adding another layer of meaning and cultural storytelling. Together, these elements reflect strength, stewardship, and enduring connection to community and coast.

The brand-new logo will be featured in an exclusive retail collection, with limited-edition hoodies, t-shirts, pucks, keychains, and more available now at the Team Store and online at VanBase.ca.

First Nations Celebration Highlights Include:

Party on the Plaza: Arrive early and join the celebration on the North Plaza starting at 5:00pm. Fans can enjoy pre-game performances by Tewanee and The Dreamwalkers to kick off the night.

In-Game Entertainment: Indigenous model and Miss Universe Canada 2024, Ashley Callingbull, will join the evening as a special guest host. A ceremonial puck drop will include Chief Wayne Sparrow of the Musqueam Nation, Council Member Wilson Williams of the Squamish Nation, and Council Member Dennis Thomas of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation. Chanel Thomas will perform O’ Canada, and Holly Caulien will perform the Star-Spangled Banner. Fans can also enjoy the Proud Little Warriors during the first intermission and a performance by the Salish Thunderbirds during the second intermission.

First Nations Celebration Market: Explore the market on the concourse between Sections 101–103, featuring First Nations businesses and organizations!

Mr. Bannock: Grab a sample from Mr. Bannock! Mr. Bannock takes pride and joy in sharing fusion Indigenous cuisine, using traditional ingredients from the Squamish Nation such as juniper berries, smoked wild salmon and meats, and ancient cooking methods such as clay baking and stone baking.

Chris Sparrow: Shop glass portraits, 3D art and apprentice in soap stone carving and silver jewelry created by Coast Salish Artist Chris Sparrow!

Sweet Dreams by Kiki: Shop beautiful dream catchers made by Kiki, perfect for sweet dreams for yourself or loved ones.

Sriracha Revolver: Shop hot sauce inspired by ingredients from all around the world! Made by Indigenous entrepreneur Jordan, Sriracha Revolver Hot Sauce is made to inspire connection through flavour.Sriracha Revolver Hot Sauce is made to inspire connection through flavour.

Exclusive Merch: Stop by the Canucks team store to shop the new First Nations Collection, featuring t-shirts, hoodies, pucks, pins, buttons, and lanyards, also available on Vanbase.ca.

In honour of this celebration, the Canucks for Kids Fund will contribute $20,000 to the Vancouver Aboriginal Friendship Centre Society, an organization that is dedicated to meeting the diverse needs of urban Indigenous peoples by providing programs and resources in health, wellness, welfare, social services, human rights, culture, education, and recreation.

Be a part of First Nations Celebration!

For more information on our community initiatives and Community & Fan Engagement Nights, visit community.canucks.com. For single game tickets to a Vancouver Canucks home game, visit tickets.canucks.com.

